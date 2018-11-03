AUBURN | Summary and statistics from Auburn's game against No. 20 Texas A&M at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

FIRST QUARTER

After a quick 3-and-out by Auburn, Texas A&M marched 48 yards to take a 3-0 lead on a 35-yard field goal. Auburn recovered a fumble by Kellen Mond at the TAMU 20-yard line and converted a touchdown on the next play as Ryan Davis took a lateral and completed a pass to Sal Cannella for a 7-3 AU lead.

SECOND QUARTER

Trayveon Williams opened the quarter with a 39-yard touchdown run to give the Aggies a 10-7 lead. Auburn responded with another 3-and-out but the defense came up with a stop on the next TAMU possession. The Tigers finally got the offense going with an 80-yard drive as Jarrett Stidham connected with Seth Williams on an 11-yard TD pass and a 14-10 lead. TAMU answered with a 75-yard drive as Williams caught a 14-yard TD pass from Mond.

THIRD QUARTER

Texas A&M took the opening kick of the second half and marched 75 yards as Williams scored on a 1-yard TD run. A questionable third-down pass interference call on Jeremiah Dinson gave the Aggies a first-and-goal at the 2-yard line. Auburn managed just 23 yards of offense in the third quarter.

FOURTH QUARTER

Auburn began the quarter with a 3-and-out. The defense kept TAMU off the scoreboard after the visitors missed a 36-yard field goal. But the offense had another 3-and-out, its sixth of the game. Noah Igbinoghene stopped another TAMU drive with an interception and AU drove 71 yards for a TD as Chandler Cox took it in from 1-yard out. Auburn's D got a stop with 2:15 left and Christian Tutt returned 28 yards. Stidham quickly connected with Ryan Davis for 47 yards and Seth Williams for an 11-yard TD and a 28-24 lead. AU's defense held to complete an epic comeback.

TEAM STATS

Total yards: AU 278, TAMU 421; Pass yards: AU 259, TAMU 220; Rush yards: AU 19, TAMU 201; Penalties: AU 6-39, TAMU 7-31; First downs: AU 13, TAMU 28; Third downs: AU 3-11, TAMU 4-14; Turnovers: AU 0, TAMU 2; Sacks: AU 5, TAMU 3

INDIVIDUAL STATS

Jarrett Stidham 18-of-29 for 239 yards and 2 TD, 5 carries for -15 yards

Shaun Shivers 2 carries for 11 yards

Malik Miller 2 carries for 2 yards, 1 reception for 16 yards

JaTarvious Whitlow 8 carries for 16 yards, 1 reception for 15 yards

Chandler Cox 1 carry for 1 yard and 1 TD

Anthony Schwartz 1 reception for 4 yards, 3 carries for 4 yards

Ryan Davis 5 reception for 75 yards, 1-of-1 for 20 yards and 1 TD

Darius Slayton 8 receptions for 107 yards

Sal Cannella 1 reception for 20 yards and 1 TD

Seth Williams 2 receptions for 22 yards a 2 TD