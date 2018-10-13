AUBURN | Summary and statistics from No. 21 Auburn's game against Tennessee at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

FIRST QUARTER

Auburn opened the game with a 14-play, 75-yard drive as Chandler Cox scored on a 1-yard run. Tennessee answered with a 5-yard, 8-play drive as Brent Cimaglia made a 42-yard field goal to cut the lead to 7-3. AU drove 73 yards in 10 plays but couldn't punch it in from the 3-yard line, settling for a 20-yard Anders Carlson field goal and a 10-3 lead.

SECOND QUARTER

Marlon Davidson blocked a 47-yard field goal attempt to end UT's next drive but Auburn turned it right back over on Jarrett Stidham's interception near midfield. The Vols struck quickly as Jarrett Guarantano connected with Ty Chandler on a 42-yard TD pass to tie the game 10-10. Auburn put together a 60-yard drive before Stidham threw his second interception of the game, which was returned to AU's 37-yard line. After a stop by the defense that included a sack by Nick Coe on 3rd down, Stidham connected with Anthony Scwartz, who broke a tackle and went 76 yards for a touchdown. UT made a 45-yard FG to end the half with AU leading 17-13.

THIRD QUARTER

Tennessee drove into Auburn territory to start the second half but was stopped on 4th and 1 at the 40-yard line. AU responded with a 3-and-out.

TEAM STATS

Total yards: AU 291, UT 230; Pass yards: AU 180, UT 193; Rush yards: AU 111, UT 37; Penalties: AU 0-0, UT 4-25; First downs: AU 12, UT 9; Third downs: AU 5-8, UT 5-11; Turnovers: AU 2, UT 0; Sacks: AU 1, UT 0

INDIVIDUAL STATS

Jarrett Stidham 11-of-16=8 for 180 yards with 1 TD and 2 INT's, 3 carries for 16 yards

JaTarvious Whitlow 11 carries for 37 yards, 1 reception for 3 yards

Malik Miller 3 carries for 18 yards, 1 reception for 23 yards

Kam Martin 1 carry for 2 yards

Chandler Cox 1 carry for 1 yard and 1 TD, 1 reception for 6 yards

Shaun Shivers 1 carry for 8 yards, 1 reception for -2 yards

Anthony Schwartz 1 reception for 76 yards and 1 TD, 2 carries for 26 yards

Seth Williams 2 reception for 30 yards

Ryan Davis 2 receptions for 20 yards, 1 carry for 5 yards

Darius Slayton 2 receptions for 24 yards