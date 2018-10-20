OXFORD | Summary and statistics from Auburn's game against Ole Miss at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

FIRST QUARTER

Ole Miss opened the game with a 52-yard drive but Marlon Davidson blocked a 40-yard field goal to keep the Rebels off the board. Auburn responded with a 77-yard scoring drive as Jarrett Stidham connected with JaTarvious Whitlow on a 3-yard TD pass on 3rd down. Ole Miss came right back with a 56-yard drive, this time making a 36-yard field goal. After two-straight 3-and-outs by Auburn and one by Ole Miss, the Rebels drove to midfield at the end of the quarter.

SECOND QUARTER

Auburn's defense made a 4th-down stop at midfield to begin the quarter and then Malik Willis came in for Stidham at quarterback, running two plays before Stidham returned. Auburn drove 19 yards but Anders Carlson missed a 47-yard FG. Ole Miss answered with a 51-yard drive and a 37-yard FG to cut AU's lead to 7-6. AU answered with a 75-yard drive as Carlson made a 28-yard FG for a 10-6 lead.

THIRD QUARTER

Auburn began the 2nd half with a 7-play, 68-yard drive as Malik Miller punched it in from 1-yard out for the TD and a 17-6 lead. The Rebels answered with a 57-yard drive and a 35-yard field goal to cut the lead to 17-9. AU came right back as Whitlow ran 54 yards, was stripped of the ball at the 1-yard line, but it was recovered in the end zone by Anthony Schwartz for the touchdown. Auburn's defense came up with a big stop on 4th and 3 late in the quarter, and Stidham connected with Seth Williams for 62 yards followed by a 2-yard TD run by Miller. After forcing a 3-and-out, Auburn drove down to the OM 37 at the end of the quarter.

FOURTH QUARTER

Carlson missed a 45-yard FG to open the quarter. Nick Coe had his third sack of the game. Ole Miss drove for a late touchdown to make it 31-16 with 2:24 left. OM tried an on-side kick but it was recovered by Ryan Davis.

TEAM STATS

Total yards: AU 484, OM 447; Pass yards: AU 215, OM 324; Rush yards: AU 269, OM 123; Penalties: AU 8-80, OM 6-35; First downs: AU 20, OM 27; Third downs: AU 6-14, OM 6-17; Turnovers: AU 0, OM 0; Sacks: AU 5, OM 1

INDIVIDUAL STATS

Jarrett Stidham 13-of-22 for 213 yards and 1 TD, 6 carries for 9 yards

JaTarvious Whitlow 19 carries for 170 yards, 4 catches for 38 yards and 1 TD

Shaun Shivers 10 carries for 45 yards

Malik Miller 6 carries for 11 yards and 2 TDs, 1 catch for 4 yards

Kam Martin 4 carries for 18 yards

Darius Slayton 2 catches for 62 yards

Ryan Davis 2 catches for 12 yards

Anthony Schwartz 2 catches for 16 yards, 1 carry for 16 yards

Seth Williams 2 catches for 83 yards