AUBURN | Summary and statistics from Auburn's game against Liberty at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

FIRST QUARTER

Liberty took the opening kickoff and drove to Auburn's 34-yard line before turning it over on downs. The Tigers answered with a 31-yard drive capped by a 53-yard field goal by Anders Carlson. Darrell Williams made it 10-0 on a 26-yard pick-6. Jordyn Peters blocked a punt, which went through the back of the end zone for a safety and a 12-0 lead midway through the quarter. AU drove 77 yards but the drive stalled and Carlson made a 20-yard FG to give AU a 15-0 lead. LU finished the quarter with 49 total yards.

SECOND QUARTER

Auburn drove 72 yards as Jarrett Stidham scored on a 1-yard keeper on 4th and goal. Carlson added a 49-yard field goal after a 55-yard drive to put AU up 25-0. Big Kat Bryant sacked LU quarterback Stephen Calvert and forced a fumble that was recovered by Derrick Brown on the LU 33-yard line. Two plays later, Jarrett Stidham connected with Sal Cannella for a 22-yard TD pass and a 32-0 lead. LU had 40 total yards in 2nd quarter.

THIRD QUARTER

AU began the 2nd half with a 65-yard drive as Seth Williams made a diving 45-yard TD catch from Stidham. Ryan Davis had a 16-yard punt return and AU drove another 23 yards before Ian Shannon missed a 36-yard FG. AU went 51 yards on its next drive as Shaun Shivers scampered in from 25 yards out for a 46-0 lead. Freshman safety Smoke Monday had an interception to stop the ensuing LU drive. Malik Willis ended the quarter with a 16-yard TD run.

TEAM STATS

Total yards: AU 468, LU 81; Pass yards: AU 185, LU 39; Rush yards: AU 283, LU 42; Penalties: AU 3-25, LU 1-5; First downs: AU 25, LU 5; Third downs: AU 1-9, LU 3-11; Turnovers: AU 0, LU 3; Sacks: AU 2, LU 1

INDIVIDUAL STATS

Jarrett Stidham 12-of-18 for 178 yards and 2 TD, 4 carries for -3 yards and 1 TD

Malik Willis 1-of-2 for 7 yards, 2 carries for 15 yards and 1 TD

Kam Martin 17 carries for 116 yards

JaTarvious Whitlow 7 carries for 48 yards

Shaun Shivers 6 carries for 45 yards and 1 TD

Chandler Cox 1 reception for 3 yards

Asa Martin 1 carry for 3 yards

Malik Miller 2 carries for 5 yards

C.J. Tolbert 2 carries for 20 yards

Ryan Davis 4 receptions for 40 yards

Seth Williams 5 receptions for 109 yards and 1 TD

Anthony Schwartz 1 reception for 4 yards, 4 carries for 37 yards

Sal Cannella 1 reception for 22 yards and 1 TD

Griffin King 1 reception for 7 yards