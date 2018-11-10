ATHENS | Summary and statistics from No. 24 Auburn's game against No. 5 Georgia at Sanford Stadium.

FIRST QUARTER

Auburn opened the game with two quick first downs before the drive stalled at midfield. Georgia drove 80 yards on 10 plays to take a 3-0 lead on a 25-yard field goal. The Bulldogs had a 1st and goal at AU's 2-yard line but went backwards on its first two plays including a sack by Deshaun Davis. Ryan Davis became Auburn's all-time leading receiver with two catches on the next drive, but the big play came on a 9-yard TD pass from JaTarvious Whitlow to John Samuel Shenker.

TEAM STATS

Total yards: AU 25, UGA 65; Pass yards: AU 24, UGA 25; Rush yards: AU 1, UGA 40; Penalties: AU 0-0, UGA 0-0; First downs: AU 2, UGA 5; Third downs: AU 0-1, UGA 0-1; Turnovers: AU 0, UGA 0; Sacks: AU 1, UGA 0

INDIVIDUAL STATS

Jarrett Stidham 3-of-3 for 24 yards, 1 carry for 7 yards

JaTarvious Whitlow 1 carry for -6 yards, 1 reception for -4 yards

Ryan Davis 1 reception for 10 yards

Seth Williams 1 reception for 18 yards