AuburnSports - Auburn vs. Boise State: NFL comparison

Auburn had 33 players selected under Malzahn.

For Boise State, 15 players were selected while Harsin was head coach.

Let’s take a look back at the NFL talent they produced over their seven- and eight-year tenures at their respective schools, and where those players are now.

One full year and a week later on Dec. 11, 2013, Bryan Harsin was named the head coach at Boise State.

On Dec. 4, 2012, Gus Malzahn was named Auburn’s head coach.

The speedster was selected in the fifth round by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Caught 51 passes for 943 yards and eight touchdowns in his senior season with the Broncos.

John Hightower (2020) - A 3-star JUCO transfer in the class of 2018.

Dolphins opted to waive him after injuries, and he’s currently with the Cleveland Browns.

Selected in the fifth round of the draft by the Miami Dolphins after declaring early.

Totaled 34 sacks in his three seasons at Boise State, which set the Mountain West record for career sacks in 2019.

A first team All-MWC player in 2018 and 2019, along with being named Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2019.

Curtis Weaver (2020) - A 3-star defensive end in the class of 2016.

Selected in the 2nd round by the Minnesota Vikings.

Started 40 games and was named first team All-MWC in 2018 and 2019.

Ezra Cleveland (2020) - A 2-star offensive guard who transitioned to tackle.

Selected with the final pick of the 3rd round by the Minnesota Vikings where he’s their primary backup still.

In his final season with the Broncos he was named to the first team All-MWC.

The latest in the line of impressive Boise State running backs, Mattison took over for McNichols.

Alexander Mattison (2019) - A 3-star running back in the class of 2016.

Selected in the sixth round, also by the Dallas Cowboys, where he still plays today.

Compiled 139 receptions, 2,640 yards and 18 touchdowns in his two seasons in Boise.

Started at a JUCO before transferring to Boise State.

Cedrick Wilson (2018) - A 2-star recruit in the class of 2016.

Has dealt with injuries, but, when healthy, considered one of the league’s top linebackers.

Selected with the 19th overall pick by the Dallas Cowboys.

He finished his collegiate career with 188 tackles, five sacks and three interceptions.

Was named to the first team All-MWC and named the Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2017 when he had 141 tackles, four sacks, two interceptions and four forced fumbles.

Vander Esch walked on at Boise State, but he was arguably the most impressive player of the Harsin era for the Broncos.

Leighton Vander Esch (2018) - Unranked player in the class of 2014.

A sixth round selection by the Buffalo Bills.

Played several seasons at Boise State including a 100-tackle sophomore season.

Tanner Vallejo (2017) - A 3-star ILB in the class of 2013.

Selected in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Currently a backup on the Tennessee Titans.

He was named to the second team All-MWC in 2015 and 2016.

In his three seasons as a starter, he carried the ball 571 times for 3,205 yards and 44 touchdowns. He caught 103 passes for 1,089 yards and 11 touchdowns.

McNichols took over for Ajayi after he departed for the NFL.

Jeremy McNichols (2017) - Class of 2014 3-star wide receiver who moved to running back.

Spent time with the Seahawks, Colts, Falcons and Cardinals. Currently a free agent.

Drafted in the 3rd round by the Seattle Seahawks.

Appeared in 32 games over 2012-’15.

Rees Odhiambo (2016) - A 3-star offensive guard in the class of 2011.

Has bounced around the NFL, but he recently signed a two-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys.

Selected in the 3rd round by the New York Giants.

In four seasons as a starter at Boise State he had 214 tackles and 19 interceptions. Named first team All-MWC in 2014 and 2015.

Darian Thompson (2016) - A 3-star safety in the class of 2011.

In four NFL seasons, Correa has 71 tackles and 8.5 sacks.

Selected in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens with the 42nd overall pick.

Named to the second team All-MWC in 2015.

Played three seasons at Boise State, finishing his career with 109 total tackles and 20 sacks.

Kamalei Correa (2016) - 3-star recruit out of Honolulu, Hawaii, started as a defensive tackle before shifting outside.

In his five limited seasons, Ajayi had 572 carries for 2,546 yards and 13 touchdowns. He caught 63 passes for 419 yards and one touchdown.

After dealing with injuries and bouncing around the league, Ajayi is out of the league now.

Ajayi announced he planned to forgo his senior season and enter the NFL Draft where he was selected in the fifth round by the Miami Dolphins.

He was named first team All-Mountain West and third team All-American by AP.

He became the first Boise State player to run for 100+ in 10 games in a season, along with two 200+ yard performances against Colorado State and Utah State. Ajayi capped off his season with a 134-yard, three-touchdown performance in Boise State’s Fiesta Bowl victory over Arizona.

With Harsin at the helm in 2014, Ajayi took his game to another level. He finished the season with 347 carries for 1,823 yards (a school-record and fifth in the country) and 28 touchdowns (also a school-record and second in the country). Ajayi also caught 50 passes for 535 yards and four touchdowns.

Ajayi took over as the starter in 2013 and began to make his mark on the program. He carried the ball 249 times for 1,425 yards and 18 touchdowns. He caught 22 passes for 222 yards and one receiving touchdown. Ajayi was named to the first team All-Mountain West.

In 2012 he was a rotational back getting 82 carries and totaling 548 yards and four touchdowns.

Ajayi was the lone Boise State player selected in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Jay Ajayi (2015) — Arriving at Boise State from Frisco, Texas in 2011, Ajayi was a 3-star recruit in the class of 2011.

He was selected late in the seventh round by the Chicago Bears, where he still plays today. Leno received a four-year $38 million contract in 2017 and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2019.

Leno started 39 straight games at tackle for the Broncos, earning second team All-Mountain West in 2012 and first team All-Mountain West in 2013.

Charles Leno (2014) — Originally from Oakland, California, 3-star offensive tackle Charles Leno was the final Boise State player selected in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Paradis spent five seasons with the Denver Broncos before signing a three-year $27 million contract with the Carolina Panthers in 2019.

His name wasn’t called as early as Lawrence — ultimately being selected in the sixth round by the Denver Broncos — but he was another Bronco selected in the draft.

Named to the first team All-MWC in 2012 and 2013.

Matt Paradis (2014) — Paradis arrived at Boise State in 2009 as a high school standout in Idaho, but he was unranked as a recruit and doesn’t even have a Rivals.com profile.

In his six seasons with the Cowboys, Lawrence has 242 tackles, 39 sacks and 10 forced fumbles.

2nd round selection by the Cowboys, 34th overall pick.

2012 and 2013 season: A combined 120 tackles, 20 sacks and three forced fumbles. Named to the first team All-MWC t in 2012 and 2013 before declaring for the NFL Draft.

Auburn:

Corey Lemonier (2013) - A 4-star defensive end in the class of 2010.

First team All-SEC selection in 2011 and second team All-SEC selection in 2012.

Selected in the third round of the draft by the San Francisco 49ers.

Last appeared in a game in 2017.

Greg Robinson (2014) - A 4-star offensive lineman in the class of 2011.

A first team All-SEC selection as a sophomore in 2013.

Selected 2nd overall by the St. Louis Rams.

Currently a free agent.

Dee Ford (2014) - A 3-star OLB in the class of 2009.

Compiled 19.5 sacks while at Auburn. Named to the first team All-SEC with Robinson in 2013.

Selected with the 23rd overall pick by the Kansas City Chiefs.

A Pro Bowl selection in 2018 and currently on the San Francisco 49ers as a key part of their defense.

Tre Mason (2014) - A 4-star running back in the class of 2011.

While at Auburn, Mason made quite the name for himself.

In Auburn’s 2013 season, Mason was a Heisman Trophy finalist, SEC champion, SEC Offensive player of the Year, second team All-American and first team All-SEC.

Mason had back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons before departing for the NFL.

Selected in the third round by the St. Louis Rams.

Last appeared in the NFL in 2017.

Jay Prosch (2014) - A 2-star fullback who started his career at Illinois before transferring to Auburn in 2012.

Selected in the 6th round by the Houston Texans.

Last appeared in the NFL in 2018.

Sammie Coates (2015) - A 3-star wide receiver in the class of 2011.

Named to the second team All-SEC in 2014 before declaring for the NFL Draft.

Selected in the third round by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

His last NFL appearance was in 2019, he’s currently playing in the CFL.

Angelo Blackson (2015) - A 3-star defensive tackle in the class of 2011.

Played at Auburn from 2011-’14 before going to the NFL.

Selected in the 4th round by the Tennessee Titans.

Blackson currently plays for the Arizona Cardinals.

Gabe Wright (2015) - A 4-star defensive tackle in the class of 2011.

Played at Auburn the same time as Blackson.

Selected just 13 picks later in the 4th round by the Detroit Lions.

After bouncing around the league and a stint in the CFL, Wright is on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad.

C.J. Uzomah (2015) - A 3-star tight end in the class of 2011.

Uzomah was used primarily as a blocking tight end while at Auburn, catching just 29 passes in his four seasons.

Even with limited receptions, the Cincinnati Bengals selected him with a 5th round pick.

Uzomah is still playing tight end for the Bengals.

Cameron Artis-Payne (2015) - A 4-star running back in the class of 2013.

After serving as Mason’s backup early in his career, he started in 2014 and led the SEC in rushing with 1,608 yards and 13 touchdowns, earning him first team All-SEC honors.

Selected in the 5th round by the Carolina Panthers.

Released by the Panthers in 2019 and played in the XFL in 2020 before it was shut down.

Shon Coleman (2016) - A 5-star offensive tackle in the class of 2010.

Battled Leukemia his first two years at Auburn before beginning his playing career for the Tigers.

Named to the second team All-SEC his junior year before declaring for the NFL Draft.

Selected in the 3rd round by the Cleveland Browns.

Currently a member of the San Francisco 49ers.

Ricardo Louis (2016) - A 4-star wide receiver in the class of 2012.

Best known for his catch in the “Prayer at Jordan-Hare,” Louis spent four seasons on the Plains.

He joined Coleman on the Browns after being selected in the fourth round.

Louis was released by the Dolphins in September.

Blake Countess (2016) - A 4-star cornerback transfer from Michigan.

Countess spent just one season at Auburn after transferring from Michigan.

Selected in the 6th round by the Philadelphia Eagles.

After bouncing around the league, Countess is back with the Eagles for the third separate time.

Montravius Adams (2017) - A 5-star defensive tackle in the class of 2013.

Spent four seasons at Auburn and was named to the first team All-SEC in his senior season.

Selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 3rd round where he still plays.

Carl Lawson (2017) - A 5-star defensive end in the class of 2013.

Dealt with injuries early in his Auburn career.

A first team All-American and first team All-SEC player in his senior season.

Selected in the fourth round by the Cincinnati Bengals where he still plays and has carved out a role as a primary pass rusher.

Rudy Ford (2017) - A sixth round selection by the Arizona Cardinals.

Currently plays for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Joshua Holsey (2017) - A 4-star cornerback in the class of 2012.

Played four seasons at Auburn.

Selected in the seventh round by Washington.

Braden Smith (2018) - A 4-star offensive guard in the class of 2014.

Smith is one of the top offensive linemen to play under Malzahn at Auburn.

He was named second team All-SEC in 2015 and first team All-SEC in 2016 and 2017.

Smith was selected in the second round by the Indianapolis Colts. After being drafted by the Colts, Smith moved to tackle and is currently their starting right tackle.

Kerryon Johnson (2018) - A 4-star running back in the class of 2015.

Johnson was a standout back for Auburn.

After passing Kam Pettway on the depth chart, he began to dominate.

Johnson was honored with first team All-SEC and SEC Player of the Year recognition in 2017.

He was selected six picks after Smith by the Detroit Lions.

Carlton Davis (2018) - A 4-star cornerback in the class of 2015.

Davis spent three seasons at Auburn, becoming the team’s top corner his final season and being named to the first team All-SEC.

He was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2nd round and has progressed into one of the NFL’s best corners.

Daniel Carlson (2018) - A 3-star kicker in the class of 2013.

Carlson kicked for four years at Auburn and remains the SEC’s all-time leading scorer. His career kick percentage at Auburn is 80.7% and he never missed an extra point.

He was selected in the fifth round by the Minnesota Vikings who was cut by team after a rough start.

Carlson is now kicking for the Las Vegas Raiders and has put together a strong 2020 season.

Jamel Dean (2019) - A 4-star cornerback who transferred to Auburn from Ohio State.

Played at Auburn for several years before declaring for the NFL Draft.

Selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 3rd round where he’s teammates with Davis again.

Jarrett Stidham (2019) - A 4-star quarterback who transferred to Auburn from Baylor.

Spent two seasons on the Plains after transferring from Baylor.

Helped lead Auburn to an SEC West title in his first year at Auburn in 2017. Was named first team All-SEC and SEC Newcomer of the Year in 2017.

Selected by the New England Patriots in the fourth round where he’s the current backup to Cam Newton.

Darius Slayton (2019) - A 4-star wide receiver in the class of 2015.

In his three seasons that he played at Auburn, Slayton had 79 catches for 1,605 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Selected by the New York Giants in the 5th round and has turned out to be one of the steals of the draft.

Deshaun Davis (2019) - A 3-star ILB in the class of 2014.

Davis arrived at Auburn as an undersized inside linebacker, but ended it as a first team All-SEC selection in 2018.

The Cincinnati Bengals selected him in the 6th round, but he spent a short time in the NFL.

Chandler Cox (2019) - A 4-star fullback in the class of 2015.

Cox was used as Malzahn’s H-Back while at Auburn along with some other trick plays.

He was selected in the 6th round by the Miami Dolphins and he remains their starting fullback.

Dontavius Russell (2019) - A 4-star defensive tackle in the class of 2014.

A true nose-tackle while at Auburn.

Russell was selected in the 7th round by the Jacksonville Jaguars and he’s still a member of the Jaguars.

Derrick Brown (2020) - A 5-star defensive tackle in the class of 2016.

Brown lived up to his 5-star rating while at Auburn.

Brown wreaked havoc along the defensive line for Auburn, earning second team All-SEC in 2018.

In 2019, he was on the first team All-SEC, SEC Defensive Player of the Year and a unanimous All-American.

He was selected 7th overall by the Carolina Panthers.

Noah Igbinoghene (2020) - A 4-star wide receiver-turned-cornerback in the class of 2017.

Igbinoghene started his career at Auburn as a wide receiver, but ultimately moved to cornerback and the move paid off.

The speedster developed well as a cornerback and declared early for the NFL Draft.

Igbinoghene snuck into the first round when the Dolphins selected him with the 30th overall pick.

Marlon Davidson (2020) - A 5-star defensive end in the class of 2015.

Playing alongside Brown, Davidson and Brown made up a deadly duo on the defensive line.

Davidson was a first team All-SEC player in 2019.

The Atlanta Falcons selected him in the 2nd round.

Jack Driscoll (2020) - A 2-star offensive tackle transfer from UMass..

Driscoll spent two seasons after Auburn as the starting right tackle after transferring from UMass.

The Philadelphia Eagles selected him at the end of the fourth round.

Daniel Thomas (2020) - A 2-star safety in the class of 2016.

Thomas was a last-second addition to the class of 2016, but the move ended up paying off for Auburn.

Thomas spent two seasons as a backup before becoming a full-time starter for Auburn in 2018 and 2019.

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected him in the 5th round.

Prince Tega Wanogho (2020) - A 4-star defensive end in the class of 2015.

Wanogho started his Auburn career as a defensive end, but ended it as a starting left tackle.

He took over at left tackle in 2017 and started at the position for three years.

Wanogho, like Driscoll, was selected by Eagles. Injury concerns caused him to slide to the 6th round.



