AUBURN | Summary and statistics from No. 9 Auburn's game against Arkansas at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

FIRST QUARTER

Auburn's defense came up with a stop and Ryan Davis returned the ensuing punt 48 yards to the Arkansas 27-yard line. The Tigers made it 7-0 seven plays later as JaTarvious Whitlow scampered untouched into the end zone on a 5-yard run. Arkansas drove 53 yards on 11 plays but missed a 40-yard field goal. After an exchange of punts, Auburn drive to the Arkansas 36-yard line but Anders Carlson missed a 54-yard field goal. On the next play, Daniel Thomas scooped up a fumble and returned it to the Arkansas 2-yard line and Carlson made a 19-yard field goal to give AU a 10-0 lead.

SECOND QUARTER

Auburn's defense came up with a stop to open the quarter but the offense went 3-and-out again. AU had just 59 yards of total offense midway through the 2nd quarter. After another stop by the defense, Auburn drove 67 yards including a 42-yard catch and run by Anthony Schwartz, but was stopped on 4th and 1 at the 9-yard line. The defense forced another quick 3-and-out and Jordyn Peters blocked a punt, which was returned to the 9-yard line by K.J. Britt. Four plays later, Jarrett Stidham ran it in from four yards out to give AU a 17-0 lead. Javaris Davis returned an interception 57 yards for a TD, but it was called back on a penalty during the return and Carlson missed a 51-yard field goal as time expired in the first half.

THIRD QUARTER

Auburn started the 2nd half with another 3-and-out.

TEAM STATS

Total yards: AU 142, ARK 150; Pass yards: AU 89, ARK 89; Rush yards: AU 53, ARK 61; Penalties: AU 5-30, ARK 7-45; First downs: AU 6, ARK 7; Third downs: AU 3-9, ARK 3-10; Turnovers: AU 0, ARK 2; Sacks: AU 0, ARK 2

INDIVIDUAL STATS

Jarrett Stidham 7-for-11 for 82 yards, 6 carries for 6 yards and 1 TD

JaTarvious Whitlow 8 carries for 18 yards and 1 TD

Kam Martin 6 carries for 20 yards

Anthony Schwartz 2 catches for 47 yards, 2 carries for 9 yards

Ryan Davis 4 catches for 20 yards

Darius Slayton 1 catch for 15 yards