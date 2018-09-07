AUBURN — Auburn's first home game in Jordan-Hare Stadium won't have nearly the star power of its second, but the Tigers will still host some top talent.

There will be an emphasis placed on lower-ranked, in-state talent and top 2020 prospects. With LSU a week from now, Auburn is holding off on hosting some of the top targets in the current class. Still, for a matchup against Alabama State, Auburn plans to have several impressive recruits on campus.

All in all, the Tigers will have close to 130 guys on campus, though most of them will be from the 2020, 2021 and even 2022 class. Here's an abridged list of notable recruits who plan to attend from the 2019 and 2020 class.