"I thought the game was amazing," McRay said. "I feel like that was a pretty good experience especially for it being my first game at Auburn, I feel like those guys play hard and the crowd was really into it as well."

Although the Tigers fell short against No. 1 Georgia, the game itself and the atmosphere didn't disappoint.

While sitting in the stands, McCray kept a close eye on Auburn's defensive line.

"I feel like those guys played as hard as they could," McCray said. "I feel like if they had a few more guys, especially with a little bit deeper depth, I feel like they could’ve came away with this win today, honestly."

Leading the defensive line is Jeremy Garrett, who's also leading the charge in McCray's recruitment.

"He’s a great guy," McCray said. "Not only just coaching wise, but off the field, I feel like he believes in some of the same things I do, and just being a great person."

The message from Garrett and the rest of the coaching staff to McCray is that Auburn's close, but needs a strong 2024 class to put them where the Tigers want to be. McCray can be one of those guys that does it for Auburn, but several other schools making the same case.

Florida, Florida State, Miami and Georgia round out the rest of McCray's top five. The Saturday visit is likely the last time he'll be on campus before he makes his decision, which is why it was important for him to make the trip.

"It’s definitely just getting up here and getting another chance to see Auburn," McCray said. "I know I’m making my decision soon, so it’s just getting up here and seeing them again."