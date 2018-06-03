AUBURN | Four-star safety Nick Cross wanted to see what Auburn had to offer. He wanted to experience a weekend on campus.



So he did.

Cross, from Dematha in Hyattsville, Md., took an official visit to Auburn, arriving on Friday and staying until Sunday.

“It was a good experience,” Cross said. “I liked hanging around the coaches and the players. The environment is good. It’s a great family atmosphere.”

Cross and his parents, both of whom made the trip with him, participated in Auburn’s Big Cat event on Saturday. The recruits divided into teams and competed in games, scavenger hunts and contests.

“It was a lot of fun,” Cross said. “It was fun hanging with some top recruits, the players and the coaches. It was a highly competitive environment.”