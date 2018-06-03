Auburn visit exceeds expectations of 4-star safety
AUBURN | Four-star safety Nick Cross wanted to see what Auburn had to offer. He wanted to experience a weekend on campus.
So he did.
Cross, from Dematha in Hyattsville, Md., took an official visit to Auburn, arriving on Friday and staying until Sunday.
“It was a good experience,” Cross said. “I liked hanging around the coaches and the players. The environment is good. It’s a great family atmosphere.”
Cross and his parents, both of whom made the trip with him, participated in Auburn’s Big Cat event on Saturday. The recruits divided into teams and competed in games, scavenger hunts and contests.
“It was a lot of fun,” Cross said. “It was fun hanging with some top recruits, the players and the coaches. It was a highly competitive environment.”
Cross spent a lot of time during the weekend meeting with the coaches. He spoke with coach Gus Malzahn as well as safeties coach/area recruiter Greg Brown. Cross has developed a good relationship with Brown.
“Coach Brown and the staff have expressed great interest in me,” Cross said. “I really like the coaches and how they carry themselves.”
Cross also likes the opportunity Auburn offers him.
“It’s a big stage,” Cross said. “The SEC West is the best conference in college football. It sends a lot of players to the (NFL). It’s great football every week and something different than what I see up north.”
Cross said the visit improved Auburn’s chances of signing him.
“It definitely raised them,” he said. “The visit exceeded my expectations. Auburn definitely has a shot.”
Cross took an official visit to Florida in April and will take one to Alabama next weekend (June 8-10). He also has an official visit planned to Florida State June 22-24.
Cross, who doesn’t list a leader in his recruitment, could make a commitment in the summer.
“I want to get it out of the way before the season,” Cross said. “But whenever I’m comfortable making my decision, I’ll make it.”
Rivals ranks Cross, who stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 205 pounds, the No. 18 safety in the 2019 class and No. 5 overall player in Maryland.