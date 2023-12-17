After USC opened the game up 9-6, Auburn punched back with a 26-7 run to give it a 32-16 advantage midway through the first half. The Trojans never punched back. Auburn defeated USC 91-75 on Sunday to improve its record to 8-2 and will be back in action on Dec. 22 against Alabama State. "Great crowd tonight," said Bruce Pearl. "I want to thank the Auburn students for coming back from break." "We’ve got three more games here at home before we start league play, so right now the focus will be about the kids, recovery, a little bit of rest. We’ll get some great lifts this week and some individual workout and see if we can build on this."

Auburn guard Aden Holloway (Zach Bland/Auburn Athletics)

HANDLE THE NOISE: It was a star-studded event with USC’s guards and, of course, Bronny James, but Auburn was simply the better team. While the Tigers recognized the stage that they were on, they didn't let it phase them at all. "Is it get you a little bit more hyped up playing against good players? Yeah. Does it matter? No," said Aden Holloway. "Only thing that matters is just getting the win. Really that’s the whole focus going into it. But of course, it’s going to get you a little juiced up and just ready to play."

AGGRESSIVE JAYLIN: Jaylin Williams becoming assertive in year five? In Auburn’s two recent games against power-5 opponents, he has put up a total of 38 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. "He came ready to play," Pearl said. "To be honest, since that Indiana game, he's had great practices. He's had great preparation... Jaylin, a couple of games back, didn't have a very good game. And he put it on himself. He's been really good ever since. More importantly, he's been really good in practice.

DYLAN CARDWELL?!: This was probably Cardwell’s best game as an Auburn Tiger. He finished with 11 points in 4-of-4 shooting to go along with five rebounds, two blocks and three steals. "Yeah, that’s probably the best Dylan Cardwell’s played on both ends of the floor," Pearl said. "Those monster dunks, the pivots, the footwork, the physicality, the rim protection. Anything get his hands on, he got."

ZONE BREAKERS: USC opened up early in a match-up zone, so who did Auburn go to early and often? Williams and Johni Broome. In the first half, Broome finished with nine points while Williams finished with 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting. As a whole, Auburn averaged 1.231 points per possession (ppp) against the Trojan zone and caused them to abandon it by the start of the second half. "Two things we do really well against the zone is we can get Aden the ball," Pearl said. "Get the ball inside and get those balls in and we mix it up. The second thing we do is we shoot it well against the zone. "

POINT GUARDS: Once again, Auburn’s point guards are continuing to do their thing. Holloway and Tre Donaldson combined for 11 assists compared to just one turnover. In addition, Holloway led Auburn in scoring with 16 points 5-of-10 shooting and Donaldson scored seven points and shot 3-of-4 from the field. As pointed out by Justin Ferguson on Twitter, Over the last three games, the duo has combined for 78 points, 25 assists and two turnovers. "You talk about great point guard play," Pearl said. "They always want to play well, but it’s the youngest position on our team and right now we’re just getting incredible point guard play.

LIMITING COLLIER Boogie Ellis had his way for USC as he posted 22 points on 7-of-15 shooting, and Isaiah Collier had a solid game when he played, which is key. The Tigers forced Collier into early foul trouble limiting his playing time in the first half and eventually he fouled out having only played 18 minutes. "Really just try to guard without fouling," Holloway said. "Make it tough on them when they drive to the rim and try to lay our bigs. I feel like they did a good job just lining up and not fouling and just making it tough for them. Just try to make every shot tough."

COOKING IN TRANSITION: Auburn has started to figure out its transition game. In 17 transition possessions, Auburn posted 1.214 ppp, per Synergy. The Tigers have topped 1.20 ppp in their last three games and in four of their last five. "USC pressed us early, and we scored both times early against the pressure," Pearl said. "I emphasized that this week. We took better care of the call. They shared it. They just shared it. They didn’t ball dominate it.”

DEPTH: Once again, Auburn's depth showed out as every player that touched the court scored at least three points. In addition, five players, Holloway, Williams, Broome, Cardwell and Denver Jones, all scored in double figures. Collier is a prolific downhill threat, and he got to the basket at will at times, but the Tigers weren't letting much past them at the rim as they had seven block as a team, including four from Broome. "I think the fact that our guards have worked hard at trying to not allow blow-bys," Pearl said. "But, when they got to the rim, you've got Johni or Dylan or Jaylin Williams or Chaney or Chad or Chris Moore — we've got size and length to protect the rim.