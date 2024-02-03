Oxford | After trailing by as much as 13 and nine at the half, Auburn used a 58 point second half to soundly put Ole Miss away 91-77. Matthew Murrell hit a three to put Ole Miss up 64-63 with 9:19 to go. After that point, Auburn outscored Ole Miss 28-13 to end the game. "That's the best win of the year for us, to come into this building with this incredible fan base at Ole Miss," said coach Bruce Pearl. "We all recognize — well, some don't recognize — that there's a lot of respect between the two schools."

Auburn forward Chad Baker-Mazara (Zach Bland/Auburn Athletics)

TALE OF TWO HALVES At one point, Ole Miss led 39-26 in the first half after a couple of lazy Auburn turnovers led to Rebel points. The Rebels went into the locker room with 44 points while shooting 51 percent from the field and 50 percent from deep. On the other hand, the Tigers put up 35 points on 38 percent shooting and 37 percent from deep. The second half went the opposite way. Ole Miss managed just 33 points on 38 percent shooting 29 percent from deep. Auburn was 22-of-30 from the field and 5-of-8 from deep and put up 56 points in the frame. The Tigers averaged 1.697 points per possession in the second half. "Well, they were fresh and furious early," Pearl said "Obviously, fatigue was a factor. They made some good shots, they made some tough shots. I went in at halftime and told the guys 'they played great, Ole Miss played great. I don't know if they'll play that way again.' They played great! And it's just nine. We're right there. And they believed it."

SECOND HALF JOHNI When Broome has started slow, he's responded in the second half just about every time. That was the case in Oxford on Saturday. After putting up zero first-half points, the senior put up 15 in the second half while missing just two shots. In addition to the scoring, Broome also had nine rebounds, seven assists and three blocks for the game. Although he didn't score in the first half, Broome still put up four assists and four rebounds, and Pearl noticed. "I want to compliment him for the first half," Pearl said. "Because, even though he didn't put up any dominating numbers in the first half and got a little bit of foul trouble, his demeanor when Ole Miss was making shots and was in position to run us out of the building and his body language, the way he was in the huddle — there was just no panic. I think the rest of the guys just fed off of that."

DEEEPTH Auburn's depth has been talked about ad nauseam all season, and it was evident why Saturday night. Auburn had six players score at least 10 points while the Rebels only had seven guys play more than five minutes. The depth made the difference towards the end with Ole Miss coach Chris Beard saying that the better-conditioned team won the second half. "I think it's the key to our season," Pearl said. "I think as much as anything is they begin to have confidence in each other now."

CBM POSTER Chad Baker-Mazara had his fingerprints all over this game. Baker-Mazara put up 15 points and nine rebounds with 12 of those coming in the second half on 4-of-4 shooting, including a dagger poster dunk. He was also the key in the locker room at halftime as he was the one credited, along with Broome, for rallying the team. "And so one of the things that Chad did, I got out of the locker room pretty quickly," Pearl said. "All I said was, ‘Hey, if we want to win this game, we can’t give up 44.’ But he’s got my demeanor. And then and Chad and Johni and the other guys… they said what needed to be said. And then we came in, we talked about the things we needed to do and then we went out and the players did it."