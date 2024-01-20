"To play that well and to control the game like we did was impressive," said Auburn coach Bruce Pearl.

The Tigers posted 46 first-half points and used a 12-0 run midway through the second half to put away Ole Miss en route to an 82-59 win over the Rebels Saturday night.

Allen Flanigan's return was the main headline coming into the game - Auburn's dominance led the way after the game.

ALLEN RETURN; REBELS BIG FOUR STRUGGLES

Flanigan made his return to Neville Arena on Saturday; it went as poorly as it could have for him.

Facing boo's every time he touched the ball, Flanigan posted 10 points on 3-of-10 to go along with 3-of-10 shooting.

Flanigan wasn't the only Rebel to struggle, though, as Matthew Murrell also went 3-of-10 from the field and scored just seven points.

Flanigan, Murrell, Jaemyn Brakefield and Jaylen Murray, Ole Miss' four leading scorers, combined to shoot 12-of-34 from the field which works out to 35 percent.

"They were locked in and I think they are beginning to enjoy that they have the ability to make it difficult on the opponent," Pearl said. "And they are creating some offense from their defense."

FIRST HALF OFFENSE AND DEPTH

As mentioned earlier, Auburn's offense in the first half was practically unstoppable.

The Tigers put up 46 points on 66.7 percent shooting and 60 percent from behind the arc. They also put up a blistering 1.586 points per possession in the first 20 minutes.

Jaylin Williams led the way with 10 points in the frame and every Tiger that touched the floor scored in the first 20 minutes.

The Tigers finished the game with eight made three-pointers and each one was made by a different player.

In other words, eight Auburn players hit a three Saturday night.

"We’re supporting each other," said Lior Berman. "It’s a good feeling when you know that if you’re not having the best night, someone’s going to come in for you and you can support them with that."

BENCH LINEUP SEALED IT

With the score sitting at 50-33, Pearl subbed in a lineup of Tre Donaldson, K.D. Johnson, Chad Baker-Mazara, Chaney Johnson and Dylan Cardwell - a full-bench lineup.

Two minutes later, the score was 60-33 and the game was out of reach.

Auburn went on a 10-0 run in two minutes with a lineup made entirely out of bench players.

"We’ve been saying all along that when we go to the bench we don’t drop off," Pearl said. "The question was, is it cause our bench is that good or our starters aren’t good enough? All summer and fall it was even."

HARD IN THE PAINT

Ole Miss has two excellent shot blockers in Jamarion Sharp and Moussa Cisse, but if they're not blocking shots, the Rebels' paint defense is vulnerable; Auburn took full advantage.

Of Auburn's 82 points, 42 of them came in the paint. When shooting at the rim, Auburn averaged 1.593 points per possession and 1.667 points per possession when attempting layups.

Auburn got whatever it wanted at the rim.

"The game plan wasn't to just post up, but through ball screens, we were able to get the ball inside," Pearl said. "Just throwing it in there and trying to make one-on-one plays on those guys or driving it down. So we're conscious of that as far as just pure post-up, but we still were able to get the ball, through our ball screen offense, inside."



