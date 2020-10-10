AuburnSports - Auburn uses Bigbsy early, Nix late to squeak by Arkansas

“You look at the rushing yards — we talked all week about being balanced,” head coach Gus Malzahn said. “We've got to be able to run the football, and I think we had 259 yards rushing. I think the offensive line really did a good job tonight running the football.”

Overall, Auburn combined for 259 yards of rushing. Against Kentucky and Georgia, the Tigers combined for 130 total yards of rushing.

He wasn’t the only running back making plays on the ground for Auburn, though, sophomore D.J. Williams also carried the ball eight times for 71 yards.

Bigbsy carried the ball 20 times for 146 yards and he also caught four passes for 16 yards.

After a standout performance against Georgia, freshman Tank Bigsby had his second career start against Arkansas and he made the most of his opportunity.

On the offensive line, Auburn started with Alec Jackson, Tashawn Manning, Nick Brahms, Keiondre Jones and Brandon Council, but quickly subbed Brodarious Hamm in for Manning and moved Council over to guard.

After the game, Jackson was pleased with the line’s performance.

“Coming into this game, we were saying we’ve got to block for these running backs, get the running game going,” Jackson said. “That’s what we drilled, drilled, drilled all day in practice. I’m glad it came and he just did his thing.”

The player who Jackson talked about ‘doing his thing,’ was Bigsby who proved his performance against Georgia wasn’t a one-hit wonder.

In the first half especially, the inclement weather forced Auburn into a run-heavy approach, with Bo Nix attempting just nine passes in the first half.

Nix was impressed with the freshman back’s performance on Saturday.

“It makes my job a lot easier when he’s running the ball like that,” Nix said. “Obviously, Tank has been a huge weapon for us the last few weeks. We’re really getting to know how good of a player he really is. I mean, run after run after run, it’s like he never goes down.”

When the rain started to dissipate and as Auburn began to slip behind, the Tigers looked to Nix to carry the load in the second half.

Nix responded, completing 13-of-20 passes for 142 yards and a touchdown.

“It was dry there in the second half, and we were able to open up and throw it a little bit more,” Nix said. “We were able to throw our offense and run it productively.”

Only two Auburn wide receivers had receptions over the course of the game, Anthony Schwartz with 10 catches for 100 yards and Seth Williams who caught three passes for 70 yards.

After his first-ever game with 100 or more receiving yards, Schwartz still feels the offense has a lot to work on.

“I think there’s a lot of stuff we can improve on, especially in the passing game,” Schwartz said. “I can’t really delve too much into detail, but there’s a lot we can improve on still and I think that each week we’re going to be able to improve, and that’s the most important thing.”

Schwartz and the Auburn offense will have the opportunity to showcase those improvements next week when they travel to Columbia, South Carolina, to take on the Gamecocks.



