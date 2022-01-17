Auburn up to No. 2 in AP Poll

After going 2-0 on the road this week, with wins over No, 24 Alabama and Ole Miss, Auburn moved up to No. 2. Both Baylor and UCLA, who were ranked ahead of Auburn lost, so Auburn was able to advance up to No. 2 behind Gonzaga.

Auburn basketball has tied its highest ranking in AP Poll history, moving up to No. 2 in Monday's poll. Auburn received 36 first place votes to Gonzaga's 25, but was second due to overall points, where Gonzaga had 1,486 to Auburn's 1,482.

The No. 2 ranking is the first time Auburn has been ranked that high since 2000. Auburn was also previously ranked No. 2 in 1999 and 1959.

Up to 16-1 and riding a 13-game winning streak, Auburn is the only team in the country to not lose in regulation, with its lone loss coming in double-overtime against UConn.

Auburn hosts Georgia on Wednesday at 8 p.m. CT and Kentucky on Saturday, for the lone regular season matchup against the Wildcats.

Sitting at 5-0 in SEC play and No. 2 in the country, Pearl knows there's a target on the teams back moving forward.

"Well, you know, we've been managed the target a little bit for the last week or so because we've kind of put ourselves in position all of a sudden where we started, you know, climbing the rankings a little bit," Pearl said. "And so we had to deal with it tonight. Look, we're going to get beat, and when we get beat it's not because we rested on our laurels or we started to pay too [much] attention to what the media is saying."