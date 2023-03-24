"It was a great visit. It’s a nice facility," Waller said. "All of the coaches, I really got to talk to everybody on the staff. Coach Hugh Freeze, he’s a great dude. Coach (Ron) Roberts is nice. It was a great visit all the way around."

Jamonta Waller , a 6-foot-2 Jack linebacker from Picayune, Miss., took a spring visit to the Plains to wrap up his week. Overall, it went well for the four-star.

During the visit, Waller toured the new football facility, met with coaches and sat in team and position meetings. Sitting in the meetings gave Waller an inside perspective on how defensive coordinator Ron Roberts plans to run his defense.

"It’s pretty good to know, especially when you haven’t made a decision yet," Waller said. "That will help you make your decision once you see the coach is kind of doing what you want to do. It’s pretty good."

Roberts also explained where Waller fits into the defensive scheme.

"He was just breaking the film down to me and showing me how he does his defense at the jack position and what he expects from me," Waller said. "It’s pretty good. That’s kind of what I want to do when I get to the next level."

Not only was it demonstrated to Waller where he would fit in on defense, the Tigers made it clear where he falls in on their priority list.

"I’m their guy that they really want," Waller said. "They have made it known. I like that a lot. That’s pretty good to know. Me knowing that, I’ll definitely be back."