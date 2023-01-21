Kaleb Harris has been watching Auburn for a while. It was the team he favored growing up. Now, as he prepares to enter his senior season next fall, Harris is being recruited by major, Power 5 programs and holds more than 15 offers. Auburn is one of those programs. "That was my favorite team growing up," Harris said. "It means a lot. It means I came a long way from a little boy dreaming."

Kaleb Harris will visit Auburn at the end of this month.

A lot has changed within the program over the last few months. Hugh Freeze now holds the reins to the program, bringing in several new staff members and a new era of Auburn football. One of the few staff members retained on staff through the coaching change was secondary coach Zac Etheridge. Within days of the New Year, Harris had a re-offer in hand. "It means a lot that Zac Etheridge still has that much faith in me," Harris said. "That he can transition from one staff to another, that means he really wants me." Harris will get a better grasp of how the new staff operates later this month when he visits for Auburn's junior day on Jan. 28.