"They showed me my good and my bad," Gass said. "Everywhere I’ve been so far, they haven’t shown me that...It shows me that he’s not just recruiting me because he sees my film. He’s not gonna keep telling me ‘Oh, you’re a good player, that’s why you’re here.’ He’s gonna show you what you need to work on."

In visits to other programs, Gass had reviewed his film with coaches. When he sat down with linebackers coach Josh Aldridge and defensive coordinator DJ Durkin, it was a little different.

Gass, 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, picked up an offer from Auburn a couple weeks ago, and not long afterward, Aldridge made the trip to his school.

"He had interest in me," Gass said. "That really showed me that he was serious about the offer. He wasn’t just offering me because of my film or other people offering me."

Auburn views Gass as a hybrid defender, one that could fit in as an outside linebacker or even a safety.

He also met with head coach Hugh Freeze during his first trip to Auburn.

"It was good, he was very straight forward and just telling me everything like how the recruiting process is going," Gass said. "He was just like ‘I’m gonna be honest, we work on developing our guys. We don’t want you to come in here at one level and just stay at that level. We want you to keep going, keep going, keep going.' That just meant a lot to me because he really feeds into his players and I really appreciate that."