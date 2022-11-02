Auburn too big for UAH
Some things in life just aren’t fair.
Auburn was the bigger team in this matchup and proved it by dominating UAH down low en route to an 87-69 win over UAH on Wednesday from Neville Arena.
The Tigers put up 40 points in the paint and out-rebounded UAH 42 to 28.
Jaylin Williams led the way for Auburn as the senior posted 16 points and was a perfect 6 of 6 on the night.
"Man, he looked great," said Coach Bruce Pearl. "I mean, he just had a great flow to his game and you know, he just made every shot he took. He just looked really, really good."
It was a slow start for Auburn as it led 21-20 with 7:12 left in the first half, but Auburn preceded to go on a 17-5 run and never looked back.
Overall, the Tigers got a combined 37 points from its four rotation bigs.
Wendell Green posted 12 points and Allen Flanigan was close behind with 11.
"Al looked really good today," Williams said. "I mean, his first step was unbelievable. Getting to the rim, finishing around the rim was unbelievable."
On the flip side, three-point shooting was an issue for Auburn as it shot 25% from deep. A trend that has continued since Auburn's Israel trip.
"No, we've not shot it well," Pearl said. "We didn't shoot it that well in Israel, and we're still not shooting it that well. So we've got to improve in that area."
Auburn will open its season on Nov. 7 against George Mason at Neville Arena. The game will be aired on Sec Network +.