Some things in life just aren’t fair.

Auburn was the bigger team in this matchup and proved it by dominating UAH down low en route to an 87-69 win over UAH on Wednesday from Neville Arena.

The Tigers put up 40 points in the paint and out-rebounded UAH 42 to 28.

Jaylin Williams led the way for Auburn as the senior posted 16 points and was a perfect 6 of 6 on the night.

"Man, he looked great," said Coach Bruce Pearl. "I mean, he just had a great flow to his game and you know, he just made every shot he took. He just looked really, really good."



