Auburn to open up March Madness in Greenville against Jacksonville State

Auburn's dancing close to home.

The Tigers will open up March Madness against in-state foe Jacksonville State on Friday in Greenville, South Carolina.

Selected as a 2-seed, it's the highest seed Auburn has received since it was a 1-seed in 1999. Auburn finished the season 27-5 and SEC regular season champions.

The Tigers dropped in the first round of the SEC Tournament, though, to eventual runner-up Texas A&M.