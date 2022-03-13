Auburn to open up March Madness in Greenville against Jacksonville State
Auburn's dancing close to home.
The Tigers will open up March Madness against in-state foe Jacksonville State on Friday in Greenville, South Carolina.
Selected as a 2-seed, it's the highest seed Auburn has received since it was a 1-seed in 1999. Auburn finished the season 27-5 and SEC regular season champions.
The Tigers dropped in the first round of the SEC Tournament, though, to eventual runner-up Texas A&M.
Auburn's opponent, Jacksonville State, finished the season 21-10 and won the Atlantic Sun to make the tournament, led by senior guard Darian Adams who averaged 15.6 points per game.
If Auburn wins its first round matchup, it will play the winner of No. 7 seed USC and No. 10 seed Miami.
Also in Auburn's quadrant are No. 1 Kansas, No. 3 Wisconsin and No. 4 Providence.