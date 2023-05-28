Auburn was knocked out of the SEC Tournament on Thursday, which gives the players a full week to rest and prepare for the Regional.

The Tigers will host a four-team Auburn Regional next weekend. It marks the first time in school history AU has hosted an NCAA Regional in back-to-back years.

AUBURN | No. 13 Auburn will be staying home for the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

"it's huge. Just to get as much rest as we possibly can," said senior Bryson Ware. "It's good to get our pitchers off their feet, position players off their feet and get a little bit of rest and get our minds right and put all our focus towards whoever we line up against in the regional and so forth.

"You really want to go as far as you can in the SEC tournament, but if you're put out, it's not a terrible thing because you get as much rest as you possibly can moving forward to the ultimate goal is Omaha, which is the top goal."

Auburn's national seeding, the other three teams in the Auburn Regional and the entire 64-team field will be revealed during a selection show Monday at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN2.

In last year''s Auburn Regional, the Tigers out-scored SE Louisiana, Florida State and UCLA by a combined 51-18. AU went on to win the Corvallis Super Regional and advance to the College World Series for the 6th time in school history.