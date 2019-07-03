AUBURN | It didn’t take long for Seth Williams to make a big impression as a true freshman last season.

Year two offers more challenges and higher expectations.



“I'm not a freshman anymore, so I can't make freshman mistakes,” Williams said. “I’ve got to really get into it. It's a bigger role, it's a bigger purpose now that I'm not a freshman anymore.”



Williams is Auburn’s leading returning receiver from last fall after catching 26 passes for 534 yards and five touchdowns. The SEC All-Freshman led the conference and was 10th nationally averaging 20.5 yards per catch. He became the first freshman since Ronney Daniels in 1999 with two touchdown catches in a game when he snagged a couple against Texas A&M.



He accomplished all that playing behind Auburn’s all-time leading receiver, Ryan Davis, and NFL fifth-round draft pick Darius Slayton. With both those guys moving on, that leaves Williams as the “veteran” of the group, even though he’s not quite ready for that moniker.



“I'd say I've got some miles behind me. I wouldn't say I'm a veteran,” Williams said. “People might say veteran because of all the games I played in, but I wouldn't say that. I've still got a lot to learn.”



That humble spirit and innate work ethic have already brought Williams a long way. He wasn’t asked to block much in high school and had to learn quickly when he arrived in Auburn last summer. He’ll begin this fall as one of the team’s best blocking receivers.



His goals for this spring and going into preseason are to improve his release and route running as he expects to face more press coverage from opposing defensive backs.



“It's really bringing my game up, because last year, I wasn't pressed very much playing in the slot,” Williams explained. “Moving to the outside, I probably have more opportunities on the outside and more chances to win downfield.”



Williams, who was up 10 pounds from last season to 220 this spring, is focused on one major goal this season, which is helping Auburn win championships.



“Just do anything I can to help the team,” he said. “Like, I don't really have any personal goals like that. I'm just trying to help the team win.”

