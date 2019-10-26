Kevin Steele's 'super plan' for Auburn defense does all it can in LSU loss
BATON ROUGE, La. | Kevin Steele knew he had to change things up to slow down one of the most prolific and efficient offenses in college football this season.
So the fourth-year defensive coordinator deployed some new schemes, and his defense responded. For the better part of Auburn’s 23-20 loss at LSU, the plan worked against Joe Burrow and the Bayou Bengals offense.
“I definitely thought it was something they weren't ready for,” Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown said. “Early in the game, they were trying to adjust to it. I definitely thought it was something they were still trying to adjust to throughout the game.”
Auburn’s defense trotted out on its first possession in a 3-1-7 set — three down linemen, a single linebacker, six true defensive backs and a nickelback. On the first few plays, Auburn had four safeties on the field in Jeremiah Dinson, Daniel Thomas, Smoke Monday and Jamien Sherwood.
“Kevin (Steele) had a super plan, he mixed some things up, made the quarterback uncomfortable early,” Gus Malzahn said.
The current Heisman frontrunner Burrow was sacked thrice in the first quarter. Early on, the senior quarterback was hitting his targets, but he looked uncomfortable in the pocket.
Steele knew Burrow was inevitably going to get the ball to his receivers, so his plan revolved around making sure the offensive weapons were tackled in space to avoid explosive plays. Auburn wrapped up well, as it has all season.
“It was an awesome game plan. I really enjoyed playing it,” Auburn linebacker K.J. Britt said. “They were averaging 53 points a game and we hold them to 23 points, and it could have been less than that with a few minor mistakes. We were confident enough in the game plan that if it wasn’t going to work, we were going to make it work someway, somehow. We put a lot of time in it this week. I wish we could have come out with the win.”
Burrow and company began to heat up after a few drives, however, completing consecutive passes of 19, 27 and lastly a 20-yard touchdown to Terrace Marshall on LSU’s first scoring drive of the game.
Auburn then turned it right back on. Even with its offense going three-and-out on four of the following six possessions, the orange and blue Tigers held the conference’s best offense to a turnover on downs, a field goal, a punt, a goal-line stand on fourth down on Auburn’s 1-yard line, and an interception on the next five drives. And the last two possessions saw LSU get inside Auburn’s 25 and come away with no points.
“We had the perfect defense,” Auburn defensive end Marlon Davidson said. “I mean, like I was saying, we dominated them, man. I stand behind my guys no matter what, 10 toes down behind them. Because I know we're a great defense. I know we're the best defense in the country, and we showed them. But, you know, the scoreboard don't say that. We still got an L by our name.”
The defense ultimately couldn’t carry the struggling offense forever, as LSU’s third straight trip on Auburn’s side of the field in the second half finally resulted in points — a 6-yard run by Baton Rouge native Clyde Edwards-Helaire to put LSU up 16-13 with 4:58 in the third quarter.
Malzahn said the extra defensive backs countering LSU’s spread offense, of course, lent itself to more room for the opposing ground game to attack. He said he wanted LSU to run the ball and trusted his guys to stuff the run like they had all season.
The problem was that, as LSU’s time of possession inflated in the second half with Auburn’s offense going cold, the defense couldn’t contain Edwards-Helaire. He racked up 136 yards rushing — more than any one team had against Auburn this season — and found success bouncing outside.
But even after LSU’s second straight touchdown — a quarterback draw from Burrow from 7 yards out to put LSU up 13:39 left — Auburn’s defense stuck to Steele’s plan and continued to deliver, forcing three straight punts in the fourth quarter.
“It was good. We messed with (Joe) Burrow a little bit,” Dinson said. “Hats off to him, as well. Burrow is a damn good quarterback. We just tried to show him something different, something he’d never seen before with the 3-1-7. We did good, but we still lost so it really doesn’t matter. I love how my guys fought today. That’s all you could ask for.”