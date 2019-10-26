So the fourth-year defensive coordinator deployed some new schemes, and his defense responded. For the better part of Auburn’s 23-20 loss at LSU, the plan worked against Joe Burrow and the Bayou Bengals offense.

BATON ROUGE, La. | Kevin Steele knew he had to change things up to slow down one of the most prolific and efficient offenses in college football this season.

“I definitely thought it was something they weren't ready for,” Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown said. “Early in the game, they were trying to adjust to it. I definitely thought it was something they were still trying to adjust to throughout the game.”

Auburn’s defense trotted out on its first possession in a 3-1-7 set — three down linemen, a single linebacker, six true defensive backs and a nickelback. On the first few plays, Auburn had four safeties on the field in Jeremiah Dinson, Daniel Thomas, Smoke Monday and Jamien Sherwood.

“Kevin (Steele) had a super plan, he mixed some things up, made the quarterback uncomfortable early,” Gus Malzahn said.

The current Heisman frontrunner Burrow was sacked thrice in the first quarter. Early on, the senior quarterback was hitting his targets, but he looked uncomfortable in the pocket.

Steele knew Burrow was inevitably going to get the ball to his receivers, so his plan revolved around making sure the offensive weapons were tackled in space to avoid explosive plays. Auburn wrapped up well, as it has all season.

“It was an awesome game plan. I really enjoyed playing it,” Auburn linebacker K.J. Britt said. “They were averaging 53 points a game and we hold them to 23 points, and it could have been less than that with a few minor mistakes. We were confident enough in the game plan that if it wasn’t going to work, we were going to make it work someway, somehow. We put a lot of time in it this week. I wish we could have come out with the win.”

Burrow and company began to heat up after a few drives, however, completing consecutive passes of 19, 27 and lastly a 20-yard touchdown to Terrace Marshall on LSU’s first scoring drive of the game.

Auburn then turned it right back on. Even with its offense going three-and-out on four of the following six possessions, the orange and blue Tigers held the conference’s best offense to a turnover on downs, a field goal, a punt, a goal-line stand on fourth down on Auburn’s 1-yard line, and an interception on the next five drives. And the last two possessions saw LSU get inside Auburn’s 25 and come away with no points.

“We had the perfect defense,” Auburn defensive end Marlon Davidson said. “I mean, like I was saying, we dominated them, man. I stand behind my guys no matter what, 10 toes down behind them. Because I know we're a great defense. I know we're the best defense in the country, and we showed them. But, you know, the scoreboard don't say that. We still got an L by our name.”