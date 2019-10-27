That’s a big disappointment the players and coaches will have to deal with as they prepare for this upcoming Saturday’s game against Ole Miss.

While not mathematically eliminated, the Tigers are essentially out of those two races after Saturday’s 23-20 loss at No. 2 LSU dropped them to 6-2 overall and 3-2 in the conference.

BATON ROUGE | Auburn set some big goals going into the season, not the least of which was competing for the SEC Championship and a spot in the college football playoffs.

“Stick together. Don’t let the media, don’t let anybody outside of here, don’t let anybody divide us. We’re all we’ve got. We’ve got to stick together, and that’s true,” said linebacker K.J. Britt of the postgame message in the locker room.

“A real brother is going to fight and we’re going to have to fight 24/7. We’re going to have to fight all the demons, everybody who is trying to divide us. We just can’t listen to the outsiders. We have to fix our problems internally and we’ll be alright.”

Gus Malzahn led AU to an SEC Championship in 2013 and an SEC West Championship in 2017 with decisive November home wins over Georgia and Alabama. Both teams will return to Jordan-Hare Stadium in the next five weeks.

“The message was that, ‘We’re going to be champions.’ Our guys aren’t going to flinch,” Malzahn said. “They’re disappointed. We have a really good football team. We have to correct some things. We have four games left against some really good teams, and there’s a lot to play for. I’ll tell you that. So that’s really our message. But our guys will stick together. They’re true Auburn men. We’ll finish this thing the right way.”

Auburn’s final four games are at home. After Ole Miss, the Tigers get a week off before hosting Georgia Nov. 16. Then comes Samford the next weekend and the Iron Bowl against Alabama Nov. 30. Auburn can still win 10 regular season games for only the third time in the Malzahn era and perhaps play spoiler in the SEC and national championship race.

“If we finish with two losses, that’s a heck of a year,” right tackle Jack Driscoll said. “I think the thing is obviously I wish we could’ve sat here and been undefeated right now going into some more big games, but we can’t quit, we can’t turn on each other because, look, we’re still a good ball team and there’s still a lot of football to be played. It’s hard. Everyone’s upset right now because I think we had a chance to win that game. As Coach Malzahn said, we just got to keep getting better and, you know, there’s still a lot of football in front of us.”

“We need to win these four games. There's no other option than to win these four games,” defensive tackle Derrick Brown said.

Kickoff for the Ole Miss game is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.