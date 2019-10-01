“When I first came here, when I walked on, there were a lot of people who didn't believe in everything, telling me I'm crazy and stuff like that,” Nigh said. “So whatever, just prove everybody wrong, it's pretty cool to me. But just help the team, doing what's best for them.”

But that just provided more motivation for Nigh, who has become a key contributor for the Tigers at H-back and tight end as a senior. He was also awarded a scholarship earlier this year.

AUBURN | Spencer Nigh had a plan when he left Magnolia, Texas in 2016 to join Auburn’s football team as a walk-on, he just didn’t have a whole lot of people that believed he had a football future at an SEC powerhouse.

Against Texas A&M, Nigh picked up a blitzing linebacker to give Joey Gatewood enough time to complete a 6-yard touchdown pass to John Samuel Shenker. Against Mississippi State last Saturday, Nigh had a key block to spring Anthony Schwartz on his 13-yard TD run and a couple of more big blocks on two of JaTarvious Whitlow’s three TD runs.

“Spencer Nigh has done a great job. He's playing with great physicality,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “He's one of those dirty work guys that kind of gets overlooked, but he's playing really good football right now.”

Nigh, who put in a lot of extra time working on his receiving skills, even caught a 9-yard pass in the opener against Oregon. He’s seen Auburn’s offense take some big steps forward over the first five weeks of the season culminating with the 578 total yards of offense in the 56-23 blowout win over the Bulldogs.

“It was really good. I think it was really good for our whole team,” Nigh said. “We can build on it. We did a lot of good things, but obviously there’s still some things that need to be cleaned up. A lot of things, actually. But to have a big game like that offensively, it definitely helps, and it’ll give momentum and a lot of things to build on going into the latter half of the season.”

No. 7 Auburn returns to action at No. 10 Florida this Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.