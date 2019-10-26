AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.

WHAT THEY THINK



Jeffrey Lee (8-2, 51-19), two-time defending champ. Supper Club legend.



LSU 30-24



Winning in Baton Rouge is hard enough. Winning in Baton Rouge with a true freshman quarterback against an undefeated LSU team is next to impossible. Can it be done? Absolutely. Auburn will have its chances. This will be a good game. It will be a close game. But one Auburn falls short in once again in Red Stick.



Bill Cameron (7-3, 51-19), Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.



LSU 31-24



Joe Burrow & Co have been unbelievable, so it’s strength vs strength, which should be a great matchup. I think Bo Nix will play much better than he did in Gainesville, but you have to wonder about the curse in Red Stick. If AU wins, though, light em up!



Nathan King (8-2, 50-20), Tide family refugee and voodoo wing sauce convert.



LSU 38-21



LSU played Florida when the Gators didn't have their top two pass rushers, so this is the best defensive front the Bayou Bengals have seen this year by a significant margin, in my opinion. But how much will that matter when Joe Burrow has the best pocket presence in the nation, gets the ball out lightning-quick and has the two top receivers by yardage in the conference, plus another returning this week who led the nation in TDs when he got hurt? Don't forget about the two talented running backs, either.



It's a colossal challenge for the Auburn secondary and linebackers. LSU is going to get theirs and score 28-plus; that's just how the top offenses in college football go these days, even against great defenses. Auburn needs to not give them extra opportunities, and Bo Nix needs to at least hang around with Burrow and company on the scoreboard into the fourth quarter.



But Nix still hasn't shown me enough to believe he'll finally have an above-average game on the road against a good defense. And I'm not sure the No. 10 rushing defense in the country is what D.J. Williams and the other running backs are going to break out against.



Dan Peck (7-3, 48-22), the other guy from The Drive and world’s biggest feet.



Auburn 30-27



There are so many reasons to pick LSU; Joe Burrow has been outstanding, Auburn has lost nine straight in Tiger Stadium, the Auburn offense can disappear for long stretches, Gus Malzahn is 2-9 on the road vs teams ranked in the top ten, Whitlow will not play, etc.



I think Auburn gets to Burrow with its pass rush, makes enough plays on offense to keep the game close going into the fourth quarter, and shocks the world.