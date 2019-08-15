AUBURN | Auburn’s wide receivers have had their share of troubles during fall camp with injuries and dropped passes plaguing the unit.

But the issues, especially the injuries, has given extra opportunities to some of the younger wideouts including Matthew Hill.



“He’s getting most of the reps with the 1s right now,” said Gus Malzahn of the redshirt freshman after Wednesday morning’s scrimmage. “There’s some good and some things he needs to improve on. He’s one of those guys we really need to take that next step.



“He showed flashes. He made a couple of wow plays. We just have to be consistent with everything that goes on. There’s nothing better than getting out there with the 1s and showing what you can do when the pressure is on.”



Hill showed his big-play potential in the A-Day game last spring with five receptions for 128 yards and two touchdowns. With Seth Williams and Shedrick Jackson slowed by minor injuries, and Eli Stove and Will Hastings limited as they return from injuries, Hill has been in the spotlight for much of preseason practice.



Hill is also one of three candidates vying to be Auburn’s primary punt returner.



“Matthew’s a dog. Matthew, he’s a hard worker,” said junior Marquis McClain, another wide receiver getting more opportunities this fall. “He don’t really care who’s in front of him. He’s just going to go play. He’s going to go play football."

