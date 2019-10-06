“Our freshman quarterback is going to grow,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “I have to put him in better situations, but you’ve got to give Florida credit. They had a good plan, their crowd was a definite factor and they’ve got a good team.”

But Auburn’s true freshman quarterback couldn’t continue that ascendancy as the Gators hurried and harassed him, sacking him twice and forcing three interceptions as the Tigers lost for the first time this season 24-13.

GAINESVILLE | Bo Nix had been on an upward trajectory heading into Saturday afternoon’s top 10 showdown at Florida.

Nix completed just 11 of 27 passes for 145 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. It was the first picks he’s thrown and the first time he’s completed less than 50 percent of his passes since the opening game against Oregon.

He wasn’t helped by a running game that produced just 20 yards on its first 11 attempts. Despite the struggles, Nix continued to keep his composure, which was a good sign to his teammates.

“He was just continuing to be a leader, on and off the field,” senior offensive guard Marquel Harrell said. “He came in the locker room and told those guys to keep their heads up. It's just that leadership standpoint he has.”

Seth Williams, who caught four passes for 79 yards and a touchdown, made sure to give Nix a word of support after the game.

“I told him to keep his head up,” Williams said. “We know in film they’re going to be critical on everything, definitely on a loss. So definitely just be ready for it, take it as confidence, and come to practice and put the work in. We’re going to be good.”

For his part, Nix didn’t back down from meeting with the media and answering questions for several minutes afterwards. While he may still have his freshman moments on the field, his leadership and composure is much more akin to a veteran player.

“That they just have my back, and I know that and I have theirs,” Nix said. “I’m just disappointed that I didn’t play my role today and didn’t do what I needed to do to help them win a game. I feel like I let them down in certain areas.”

Auburn will be off next week before playing at Arkansas Oct. 19.