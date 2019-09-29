The Tigers held the SEC’s leading rusher to just 45 yards on 17 carries, more than 90 yards less than is average, to help No. 7 Auburn to a 56-23 blowout win over the Bulldogs.

They were mad and there was one player in particular they planned to take their frustrations out on — Kylin Hill.

AUBURN | Auburn’s defensive players talked all week about their embarrassing loss to Mississippi State a year earlier when they gave up 349 rushing yards.

“We’ve prepared for this game since really last Sunday,” said All-American defensive tackle Derrick Brown. “It’s just one of those games, man — when we got out from Texas A&M, we got on the plane, and all of us up front, we were sitting there talking about it, like, ‘This is the game that flipped our season last year. This is really where we got embarrassed.’

“So this was a game where we’ve got to just look at it like this. Now you came out here and you did what you had to do. I mean, full credit to them, they’re a great team, but, I mean, we were better tonight.”

Hill, who rushed for 126 yards against Auburn last year, came into the matchup averaging 137.8 rushing yards per game and 6.1 years per carry. His five rushing touchdowns were tied for first in the SEC.

Behind Hill, MSU had averaged 228.3 rushing yards through its first four games, which ranked third in the SEC.

Saturday night in Jordan-Hare Stadium, Hill averaged just 2.6 yards per carry and MSU finished with just 118 rushing yards.

“He’s a load. He’s an explosive guy. The defense did another outstanding job,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “The thing about it, every time we play those guys it’s a physical deal. Last year they out physical-ed us. They whipped us. Well, this year we flipped the switch on it and we won both sides of the line of scrimmage.”

Daniel Thomas led Auburn with six tackles while fellow safety Jeremiah Dinson added four tackles, a sack and a forced fumble. Linebacker K.J. Britt had another strong game with five tackles, 2.0 tackles-for-loss and one sack.

“We had that bad feeling from last year, and we didn't like it, you know what I'm saying,” Thomas said. “We came in this week with a chip on our shoulder, and we refused to let the quarterback run. And we played, got our cleats set, and we played ball and did what we set out to do.”

Auburn plays at No. 9 Florida next Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.