AUBURN | Christian Tutt earned some very important experience last fall, playing in 11 games with two starts as a true freshman.

Going into the 2019 season, he’s expected to take on a much bigger role in Auburn’s secondary.



“He's another that you saw improve,” secondary coach Wesley McGriff said. “None of them are going to be perfect, but you saw him improve. His biggest quality is his attitude. He thinks he can cover anybody, which is a good quality. Love his attitude, and he's got amazing confidence.”



Tutt finished with 25 tackles, one sack and one interception last year, starting one game at cornerback and another at nickel. He’s expected to play mainly nickel as a sophomore, but will get plenty of work at cornerback as McGriff works to build a lot of versatility into his secondary.



“He’s gotten way much better just with his feet, with his covering. I’ve seen drastic improvement from him this spring,” said junior cornerback Noah Igbinoghene.



Tutt could also take on a bigger role on special teams as AU’s top punt returner. He served as Ryan Davis’ backup last season, returning five punts for 65 yards.



SEC Media Days will be held July 15-18 in Hoover with Gus Malzahn speaking on the final day. The Tigers are expected to begin preseason drills around Aug. 1.



Auburn opens the season against Oregon Aug. 31 in Arlington, Texas.



“We've got a good group,” said McGriff of AU’s secondary. “I think they're really tight. I think, collectively, they've got a strong football IQ. I'm just waiting for training camp to get going.”

