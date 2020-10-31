AuburnSports - Auburn bucks a big trend in win over LSU

“We’ve been talking trash to them, me and ZaKoby (McClain),” said linebacker Owen Pappoe of the Bucks. “I’m happy for them, really happy to see it. It’s a competition between us the and D-Line room to see who can get the most.”

That changed in a big way Saturday afternoon against LSU including two early sacks by Derick Hall.

AUBURN | Auburn’s Buck linebackers didn’t have a sack in the first five games and the defense hadn’t held an SEC opponent under 35 yards rushing since 2016.

Gus Malzahn said the defensive gameplan was simple: Stop the run and pressure LSU true freshman quarterback TJ Finley into mistakes. It worked to perfection as LSU had just 32 rushing yards, and Finley was sacked four times and committed three turnovers.

Auburn won in dominating fashion, 48-11.

“Simple as that,” Malzahn said. “I told our guys, 'We need to rush for 200 yards against these guys, we need to stop the run, make them one-dimensional, get after the rookie quarterback and take some shots.' Really, that was really the game plan in a nutshell.”

Finley completed 13 of 24 passes for 143 yards and two interceptions. Hall sacked him in the first quarter and then dropped him again in the second, forcing a fumble that was picked up and returned 20 yards for a touchdown by Christian Tutt.

Auburn scored 21 points off of Finley’s turnovers. Nehemiah Pritchett intercepted a pass and returned it 48 yards to the LSU 4-yard line to set up a touchdown, and DaQuan Newkirk tipped a pass, which was intercepted by Big Kat Bryant at the LSU 21-yard line. Auburn scored a touchdown five plays later.

“Our first couple of games, we couldn’t get no pressure on the quarterback, and today with a freshman quarterback coming in, that was a real big deal,” Bryant said. “I think we affected him pretty well with him throwing picks and really getting him off his groove. That was the whole deal going into this week.”

T.D. Moultry, a backup Buck, and Marquis Burks added a sack apiece in the fourth quarter to bring AU’s total to four in the game including three from its Buck linebackers.

“We’ve really worked extremely hard on that. That’s been an emphasis, and we’ve improved,” said Malzahn of the pass rush. “Their offensive line, I think, is a very solid offensive line, and for us to do it against them says a lot. I think we can continue that.”

LSU starting running back John Emery had just 21 yards on nine carries, and average of 2.3 yards per carry. LSU averaged just 1.2 yards per rush against a stout AU front seven.

McClain led AU with nine tackles and 0.5 tackles-for-loss while Pappoe added six tackles, 0.5 tackles-for-loss and one pass breakup.

Auburn will be off next weekend before playing at Mississippi State Nov. 14.