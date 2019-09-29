'As good as I've seen': Electric Bo Nix leads Auburn offensive onslaught
Bo Nix cut out the overthrows. He stepped up and took hits in the pocket, pushing the ball downfield with pristine mechanics and footwork.
The scrambling, outside-the-pocket play style Auburn fans had come to know from Nix faded. He did most of his damage from inside the hashes, behind an offensive line that continues to keep his jersey clean in pass protection.
The true freshman connected with seven different receivers. His 335 yards through the air obliterated his previous season-high of 207 set against Tulane.
Nix made plays with his legs, too. He led the Tigers in rushing with 56 yards and a score, becoming the first Auburn player since Cam Newton to rush for 50-plus and pass for 300-plus in the same game.
No, this wasn't Nix's "perfect game" he's been seeking all season. But it was dang close.
“I feel like today I was seeing things about as good as I’ve seen them at the college level," Nix said. "The coaches did a really good job of preparing me for what to see in that situation with a bunch of film study, so the game is slowing down for me. I think that helps a lot, as far as the passing.”
In Auburn's 56-23 win over Mississippi State, Nix turned his most efficient game through the air (16-for-21 with no turnovers), along with a swelling QBR of 242, his best mark of the season.
After exactly 100 yards passing in a win at Texas A&M last week, Nix was uncorked against the Bulldogs. He surpasses that mark in the first half, in which Auburn spotted Miss State a 21-0 lead right out of the gates and led 42-9 at the break.
Though Nix completed passes of 22, 30, 39, 48, 21, 32, 27 and 31 yards in the victory, the offensive game plan lended itself to more checkdowns to keep the freshman in a rhythm throughout the night.
"We checked a lot today, so we got us into good plays," Nix said. 'I think that helped a lot. Because we called plays that were open, and we know, game-plan wise, that we were going to get that specific look. So we practiced all week with that look and just executed it.”
His stable of potent weapons is the closest its been to full health this season, something he and Gus Malzahn think played a massive factor in Nix's comfort level Saturday — and could be the key to Auburn's success on offense moving forward.
"That’s probably the No. 1 thing, that he has the same receivers, they’re actually healthy in practice and we can get some timing," Malzahn said. "Hopefully, that’ll continue and I think that will be a huge factor. In his defense, we haven’t had a whole lot of that up until this part week."
Leading the receiving corps was sophomore Seth Williams, who had the best game of his career with 161 yards and two touchdown receptions on passes of 30-plus from Nix. Anthony Schwartz caught two balls for 67 yards, too, to go with his rushing touchdown.
“It just lets him be more comfortable in the pocket knowing he has some of the best receivers in the country out there," Schwartz said. "That he can just throw it up and we can make the play, like, ‘We got you; you don’t have to worry about anything else.’”
Auburn's offense faces a big test Saturday in Gainesville against a stingy Florida defense. But the Tigers think if there was any time for everything to start click, it's now.
"Yeah, definitely," Williams said when asked if Auburn's offense could be this good every game. "In the summer, we always talked about it. Now, it's time to prove it."
