The scrambling, outside-the-pocket play style Auburn fans had come to know from Nix faded. He did most of his damage from inside the hashes, behind an offensive line that continues to keep his jersey clean in pass protection.

Bo Nix cut out the overthrows. He stepped up and took hits in the pocket, pushing the ball downfield with pristine mechanics and footwork.

The true freshman connected with seven different receivers. His 335 yards through the air obliterated his previous season-high of 207 set against Tulane.

Nix made plays with his legs, too. He led the Tigers in rushing with 56 yards and a score, becoming the first Auburn player since Cam Newton to rush for 50-plus and pass for 300-plus in the same game.

No, this wasn't Nix's "perfect game" he's been seeking all season. But it was dang close.

“I feel like today I was seeing things about as good as I’ve seen them at the college level," Nix said. "The coaches did a really good job of preparing me for what to see in that situation with a bunch of film study, so the game is slowing down for me. I think that helps a lot, as far as the passing.”

In Auburn's 56-23 win over Mississippi State, Nix turned his most efficient game through the air (16-for-21 with no turnovers), along with a swelling QBR of 242, his best mark of the season.

After exactly 100 yards passing in a win at Texas A&M last week, Nix was uncorked against the Bulldogs. He surpasses that mark in the first half, in which Auburn spotted Miss State a 21-0 lead right out of the gates and led 42-9 at the break.

Though Nix completed passes of 22, 30, 39, 48, 21, 32, 27 and 31 yards in the victory, the offensive game plan lended itself to more checkdowns to keep the freshman in a rhythm throughout the night.

"We checked a lot today, so we got us into good plays," Nix said. 'I think that helped a lot. Because we called plays that were open, and we know, game-plan wise, that we were going to get that specific look. So we practiced all week with that look and just executed it.”