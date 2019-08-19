AUBURN | From all appearances, Auburn’s starting quarterback competition is winding down to a conclusion in the next couple of days. I’d be surprised if Gus Malzahn doesn’t announce his starter for the Oregon game today or tomorrow, and I’d be really surprised if Bo Nix doesn’t win the job.

I also expect Joey Gatewood to play a role this season, but how big that is could depend on Nix’s play through the opening several games. And I do think this staff will try to put Nix in position to be successful early, which probably means somewhat conservative game plans, and will be patient with his mistakes.



That said, if Nix and the offense are struggling and Malzahn feels like the teams needs a lift, he could go to Gatewood against the Ducks. I think everything is still on the table with both quarterbacks through the first portion of the season.



Auburn, with its running game and defense, should be built to allow its young quarterback to grow into the college game through the first three contests, which includes home matchups against Tulane and Kent State following the showdown against Oregon in Dallas.



Then comes a real test with a road trip to Texas A&M. home game against Mississippi State and three-straight road games at Florida, Arkansas and LSU. One of those two quarterback really needs to be established by then or the Tigers could be knocked out of the SEC West race before the end of October.



It all gets started in just 12 more days.



***



If you’ve listened to Rundowns before, you’ve probably heard Jay G say you’ve got to get Seabiscuit to the racetrack. Of course, he’s talking about making sure your team’s best player(s) is healthy and ready to go on gameday. Well, when you look at Auburn this season, I think there are four Seabiscuits — two on offense and two more on defense — that the Tigers need to have on the field consistently to have a chance at a special season.



It starts with Seth Williams, who is the leader of what has been a very inconsistent wide receiver corps during fall camp. Williams is a difference-maker and behind him is a lot of questions whether its inexperience, players coming off injuries or just a flat-out talent question. With his great hands and ability to catch 50/50 balls even with defenders draped on him, Williams is a vital target for AU’s young quarterbacks.



Protecting those quarterbacks will be left tackle Prince Tega Wanogho, one of Auburn’s best overall players and an almost irreplaceable piece on the offensive line. I’m not sure AU currently has an adequate left tackle to replace Wanogho if he was seriously injured. They’ve got Bailey Sharp, who could fill in at either tackle position, maybe allowing right tackle Jack Driscoll to flip sides. Next up at left tackle might be Alec Jackson, who is a converted defensive lineman and still in the developmental stage.



Derrick Brown is irreplaceable on defense. He’s the team’s best overall player, key leader and a playmaker at a position, defensive tackle, where Auburn is a little short of depth. Many of the same things can be said of Noah Igbinoghene, who is the team’s best cornerback at a position that’s also lacking a lot of proven depth. Igbinoghene is also a key kick returner with game-changing potential.



***



For our next musical journey, we go back 42 years to a day that most baby boomers can still recall where and when they heard the news: Elvis Aron Presley died on Aug. 16, 1977 of cardiac arrest brought on by prescription drug abuse. I was only nine at the time but still remember being told about it as I left football practice that day.



Presley, who was just 42 at the time of his death, left an incredible legacy including 18 No. 1 hits, 38 top 10 hits, 31 acting credits, three Grammy Awards and approximately one billion records sold worldwide, the most in record industry history. He also served two years as a “regular soldier” in the army from 1958-60. Elvis, known as the King of Rock and Roll, became one of the most important cultural icons of the 20th century. His breakout came in 1956 when he released his first single and No. 1 hit, Heartbreak Hotel, and his self-titled debut album, which included the hit, Blue Suede Shoes. His appearance on the Milton Berle Show brought widespread hysteria, both positive and negative, due to his hip gyrations.



His final No. 1 hit came in 1969 with Suspicious Minds. He spent most of the late 60’s and 70’s touring and doing T.V. specials. Elvis was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986. His estate still brings in about $40 million per year and is estimated to be worth around $400 million. His iconic peacock jumpsuit sold for $300,000 in 2008

