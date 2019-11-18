News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-18 21:15:21 -0600') }} football Edit

Pearl: Marquis Daniels on 'road to recovery' following accident

Nathan King • AuburnSports
@byNathanKing
Staff

Bruce Pearl is optimistic about the condition of Marquis Daniels.

The head coach said Daniels, Auburn's director of player development, is recovering well following an automobile accident over the weekend.

"I spoke with Marquis yesterday," Pearl said Monday night. "His surgery was successful today. I'm going to visit him tomorrow. He's on the road to recovery."

Marquis Daniels celebrates with Samir Doughty (10, right) and Malik Dunbar (4, left) following Auburn's SEC Tournament championship victory over Tennessee last season.
Marquis Daniels celebrates with Samir Doughty (10, right) and Malik Dunbar (4, left) following Auburn's SEC Tournament championship victory over Tennessee last season. (Jim Brown / USA TODAY Sports)

Daniels was involved in an accident Saturday night in Auburn, and had to be transported to Birmingham to be treated, a team spokesperson told reporters Sunday afternoon.

The team had no further update to offer after the initial news until Pearl spoke following Auburn's 91-62 win over Colgate.

Pearl did not disclose any other details about Daniels and the accident, and said he doesn't know how long the assistant coach will be in the hospital.

AuburnSports.com will provide updates on Daniels as they become available.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}