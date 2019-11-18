"I spoke with Marquis yesterday," Pearl said Monday night. "His surgery was successful today. I'm going to visit him tomorrow. He's on the road to recovery."

The head coach said Daniels, Auburn's director of player development, is recovering well following an automobile accident over the weekend.

Bruce Pearl is optimistic about the condition of Marquis Daniels.

Daniels was involved in an accident Saturday night in Auburn, and had to be transported to Birmingham to be treated, a team spokesperson told reporters Sunday afternoon.

The team had no further update to offer after the initial news until Pearl spoke following Auburn's 91-62 win over Colgate.

Pearl did not disclose any other details about Daniels and the accident, and said he doesn't know how long the assistant coach will be in the hospital.

AuburnSports.com will provide updates on Daniels as they become available.