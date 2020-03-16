Brown posted on social media Sunday that there's a "decision coming soon."

Despite the NCAA's suspension of all off-campus and on-campus recruiting until at least April 15 due to threat of coronavirus nationally, the No. 2 small forward in the 2020 class is close to having his mind made up.

Greg Brown will select his college destination sooner rather than later.

Brown has narrowed his list down to five schools: Texas, Memphis, Michigan, Kentucky and Auburn.

The Austin, Texas, product visited Auburn twice last year. The first was an unofficial in June for a general campus tour, a meeting with athletic director Allen Greene and head coach Bruce Pearl, and a pickup game in Auburn Arena with some Tigers.

The other was an official visit for the 2019 Iron Bowl.

“[Auburn says] I’m their top recruit right now,” Brown said after the Iron Bowl. “And they are going to wait on me to make my decision. They are high on my list, too. They are up there for sure.”

Auburn's current 2020 recruiting class is ranked 19th in the nation.

Another Auburn target — 4-star big man Clifford Omoruyi — will also decide soon on his school of choice. The center from New Jersey is picking between Arizona State, Rutgers and Auburn on March 29.

