AUBURN | Auburn lost to Tennessee on Saturday, 30-24, and did so in front of several top recruits. What did the visitors have to say about the Auburn’s loss, which dropped the Tigers to 4-3 overall and 2-3 in the SEC?

Thoughts on the visit/game?

“It was really good. I love it here and always have, but obviously, my Vols came out on top.” Hard not to cheer for Tennessee during the game? “Yes. It was really hard, but I tried to be respectful.” Speak to Gus Malzahn? “Yes. Before and after the game. He told me I was still welcome here and obviously a big need.” Will you take an official visit to Auburn? “I don’t know, but it’d probably be in December if I do.”

Thoughts on the game/season?

“I feel like we are on the verge of doing something big. We just have to tidy up some things. We have to get off the field on third-and-long, and the offense has to score more.” You think you can help? “I think I can help out tremendously, especially with my pass-rush abilities, getting to the quarterback.” The locker room after the game? “It was silent. Nobody was pointing fingers, but they were thinking to themselves that they should have won the game.” Taking other visits? “No. Just to Auburn (Dec. 14-16).” Is your recruitment over? “Yes. It’s over. I’ll sign with Auburn (in December).”