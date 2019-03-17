NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A lot has happened during the past week.

But nobody on either side forgets.

Auburn and Tennessee faced off last Saturday in the final regular-season game of the season. Tennessee was playing for a regular-season SEC title. Auburn tried to stay on its end-of-season hot streak and fight for conference tournament seeding positioning.

A week later, the two teams meet again for the SEC tournament championship.

"Tennessee's going to try to get their revenge on us," Chuma Okeke said Saturday.

Post-Kentucky comments from the Tennessee locker room confirmed Okeke's suspicions.

Volunteers point guard Jordan Bone lived up to his potential in the Auburn Arena matchup. It still wasn't enough, as Auburn inched out an 84-80 victory to close out the regular season. Tennessee hasn't forgotten what Auburn took from it.

"They denied us from the regular-season championship. It's going to be a lot of emotion in that game," Bone said. "That's the first thing that comes to mind. They denied us one thing first. We can't allow that to happen again."

National player of the year candidate Grant Williams wouldn't have it any other way.

In fact, he expected it.

"I was talking about it with one of my teammates at the beginning of the tournament. I said, 'Watch, it's going to end up being Auburn. I think they're going to win.' They ended up getting it done," Williams said. "It's kinda fun to get this chance again. We've gotta try to not let it happen again."

Williams' scout of Auburn was simple.

"They shoot the piss out the ball," he said. "That's their DNA. That's what Bruce Pearl preaches."

On the flip side of that, Pearl knows Sunday will be Auburn's toughest and most important challenge to date.

On Selection Sunday, the Tigers have an opportunity to put the final touches on their tournament résumé against one of the top teams in the nation.

Pearl mentioned how excited he was for Jared Harper who has carried Auburn the last two days to, once again, prove why he should've been on the Bob Cousy Award list alongside Bone. It almost seemed like an effort to re-motivate Harper who sat next to him at the podium when making that statement.

Pearl referenced the four-games-in-four-days situation Auburn finds itself in. He plans to give Harper and Bryce Brown "heavy minutes" and possibly Okeke, as well.

"We were equipped to handle three in a row. I would imagine that fatigue will be a factor tomorrow. We pride ourselves on our bench. Nine guys played double-digit minutes [Saturday]. It will be Jared, it will be Bryce, it will be those two probably, maybe even Chuma a little bit, those three guys that play heavy minutes," Pearl said. "We'll be playing a team that has a chance to play in a Final Four. We're playing a top-5 team for the SEC Championship, so without question, it will require our greatest effort."

The SEC Tournament championship game tips off at noon CT in Bridgestone Arena. With a win, Auburn would grab its first conference tournament title since 1985.