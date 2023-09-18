"It was pretty good," Crawford said. "It’s different from previous years. Way better."

The four-star out of Birmingham, Ala., visited Auburn Saturday, as the Tigers ramp up their recruiting efforts on the defensive tackle. He enjoyed the game atmosphere, watching Auburn stomp Samford 45-13 in a homecoming contest.

Things are starting to pick up for Jourdin Crawford .

Crawford is hearing from programs like Auburn, Texas, Miami, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Clemson with the most consistency. When it comes to Auburn, though, it's nearly become a part of his daily routine.

"Man, they call me almost everyday," Crawford said.

On the other end of those phone calls is defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett, who's the primary recruiter for him.

"He’s a good coach to me, we got a great relationship," Crawford said.

As for what Garrett is getting across to the 6-foot-1 lineman?

"Just keep working and it’s gonna work out," Crawford said.