“Auburn is very high … they are at the top,” Brown said. “They are my leader right now. It’s a good place where everyone welcomes you with love and care. Everybody takes care of you and it’s a good program.”

AUBURN | Defensive tackle Timothy Brown took an extended trip to Auburn last week. It was his first visit to Auburn, but the only one needed to leave with a leader.

Brown, from Dwyer in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., and his mother spent three nights in Auburn. They toured the campus, the facilities, watched practice and met with the coaches.



Brown spoke extensively with Auburn defensive line coach Rodney Garner.

“I like Coach Garner,” Brown said. “I like the way Coach Garner treats people, how he treated us and how he coaches.”

Brown could end up playing for Garner. He said that Auburn will lose the majority of its defensive line after the 2019 season and the opportunity for early playing will be there. That’s important.

“That’s very important to me,” Brown said. “I want to go somewhere I can play early and get noticed.”

Brown isn’t in a rush to make a commitment. He’s visited Florida State and will take other visits before deciding on which school to attend. He’ll also return to Auburn.

“Definitely,” he said. “I’d love to come back.”