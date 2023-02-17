Auburn is starting to hit its stride. The Tigers swept their doubleheader from Jane B. Moore Field to kick off the Tiger Invitational Friday, making quick work of both opponents they faced. Auburn mercy-ruled Austin Peay 11-1 in Game 1 and did the same to Villanova in Game 2, by a score of 8-0. In its six wins this season, Auburn is outscoring opponents 53-1.

Lindsey Garcia (5) hits the ball against Austin Peay. (Auburn Athletics)

Game 1 (Austin Peay, W 11-1) Aspyn Godwin continued her hot start to the season in the bottom of the first, hitting her team-leading third home run of the year. The blast was good for three runs and put Auburn up 3-0 after one. The Tigers offense erupted in the second, scoring eight runs in the inning. Nelia Peralta, Carlee McCondichie and Bri Ellis had three consecutive RBI singles and Lindsey Garcia had a three-run homer to help put things out of reach. In the circle, Annabelle Widra earned her second win, pitching three innings and giving up one run. Freshman Emmah Rolfe and transfer Icess Tresvik pitched an inning apiece, each turning in a scoreless outing.

Game 2 (Villanova, W 8-0) Just like in Game 1, Auburn got on the board in the first inning via the long ball. Peralta led the game off with a solo shot to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead. Auburn added two more runs in the second inning from a wild pitch and RBI fielders' choice by Tresvik. Four runs crossed the plate in the third, with Ellis, Jessie Blaine and Denver Bryant all knocking in runs. It made it 7-0. and the Tigers were gonna have to bat in the fifth inning. Garcia and Blaine opened the fifth with back-to-back singles, before Maia Engelkes pushed the walk-off run across with her fielders choice a few batters later. Maddie Penta pitched four scoreless innings, giving up one hit and striking out nine. Shelby Lowe made her first appearance of the weekend in the fifth, where it was a 1-2-3 frame and two strikeouts.