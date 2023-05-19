The two wins also guaranteed that Auburn will finish SEC play with a winning record for the second season in a row.

Auburn improved its record to 32-19-1 and 16-13 in conference play and won its seventh consecutive SEC game which is Auburn's longest streak since 1995.

Led by Chase Allsup (1-1) Auburn shutout Missouri in game one 4-0. In game two, spearheaded by Konner Copeland (4-1) and three solo home runs, Auburn won 7-2.

Auburn | For the second week in a row, Auburn swept a doubleheader to secure its fifth consecutive series win.

In game one, Allsup threw seven shutout innings and allowed just three hits. Tanner Bauman pitched the final two innings and did not allow a baserunner.

Ike Irish drove in two runs including a solo home run in the sixth inning that came directly after a Bryson Ware homer.

In game two, Copeland pitched 5.1 innings and allowed just one run.

Zach Crotchfelt came in for relief of Chase Isbull in the sixth inning and tossed two shutout innings and allowed one hit before Will Cannon closed out the final frame.

Cole Foster went 2 of 3 and drove home two runs, one of which being a solo home run. Ware also hit his second home run of the day off of the scoreboard.

Cooper McMurray also had a solo home run, and Caden Green and Carter Wright each drove in a run.

Kason Howell hit the 71st double of his career sixth inning which tied him for the most in Auburn history.

Auburn will go for the sweep on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT and will air on SEC Network Plus.



