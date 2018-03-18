SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Auburn's return to March Madness was a success.

Now the team's sights are aimed at the Sweet 16.

Auburn survived its tight game with upstart College of Charleston 62-58 with a stout defensive effort Friday night. Mustapha Heron struggled from the floor with 6-for-15 shooting, including 0-for-5 from long range, but still led the Tigers with 16 points.

Meanwhile, fifth-seeded Clemson defeated New Mexico State 79-68. Clemson’s three-guard attack dominated as Marcquise Reed, Gabe DeVoe and Shelton Mitchell racked up 60 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.

An uncharacteristically poor free-throw performance made Auburn sweat it against Charleston. Auburn led the SEC in free-throw shooting this season at 77 percent. In fact, the only remaining NCAA Tournament team with a higher percentage is Xavier — at 78 percent.

Still, point guard Jared Harper said that beating Clemson Sunday will require a more complete performance across the board.

“They’re a good offensive team that runs a lot of sets; they like to get into the lane and force people to help so we have to challenge ourselves to keep our man in front of us,” Harper said.

Forward Horace Spencer shared his thoughts as well on the Tigers next opponent.

“Their bigs have a dominant presence in the paint. I need to keep the paint under control as the dominant big man on my team,” Spencer said. "If we can defend and rebound we can play with anybody,”

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl was candid reflecting on his team’s current position.

“I’m glad we’re still in it — as of this morning there are 32 teams remaining and we’re still alive. It’s been the story of our season all year,” Pearl said. "This group keeps finding a way, last night turning Charleston over 21 times when they average like nine. Offensively we were crippled. We didn’t execute and we didn’t shoot very well. We’re going to have to play a lot better to challenge Clemson.”

A reporter informed Pearl that his team's field goal percentage was below 40 percent in six of his team's last eight games. He seemed confident that past will not be a prologue.

“When you run as many ball screens as we do, the defense determines who is going to be open," Pearl said. "They’re not going to have Bryce Brown or Mustapha Heron open, so guys like (Desean) Murray, (Chuma) Okeke and Spencer are getting open more. Their ability to make those shots or take advantage of those disadvantages created by the ball screen by putting it on the floor and creating for someone else has got to be the key. I need Bryce to be more patient earlier in the game and then when he makes one, we’ll feed the monster.”

Sunday’s game tips off from the Viejas Arena in San Diego at 6:10 p.m. CST on TBS.