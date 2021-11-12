Auburn still getting in game shape as Tigers prep for ULM

"It showed in our shooting percentages and ability to rebound the ball, 50-50 balls and some of the very things that had been ailing us in the preseason," the Auburn coach said. "So hopefully we can correct some of that."

Bruce Pearl saw it happen to his team, noting that it affected play in many areas.

AUBURN | Early in the season, players are still trying to get into game shape, which takes a couple of months to reach their maximum level. That was apparent for Auburn on Tuesday night in its 77-54 victory over Morehead State as, after 15 minutes in which the Tigers looked like world-beaters, fatigue caught up to them.

After shooting 50 percent, including 7-of-16 from behind the arc in the first half, Auburn made just 42.9 percent of all shots and a woeful 2-of-15 on threes in the last 20 minutes. It helped the Eagles make a little bit of a comeback, cutting the lead to 14 at one point in the second half, but the Tigers were able to muster enough energy to pull away once again and put the game away for the 25-point win.

It helps that Pearl has the deepest team he's had in his time at Auburn, with the coach stating he has 10 or 11 players that he's comfortable putting on the floor with the game still in the balance. The reserves, who Pearl admits saved the Tigers in the exhibition against Southern Indiana, earned praise for their play in the season opener.

"I thought the bench did a great job," Pearl said. "Their physicality, their effort and energy -- and that's our strength. And, as I said, later in the first half, later in the second half when things are on the line, we should be a little fresher."

The coach gave a lot of credit to assistant Ira Bowman, who is in charge of substituting. Pearl said he did an excellent job keeping the rotation going and keeping the players' minutes spread throughout the game.

Wendell Green Jr. logged the most minutes for the Tigers on Tuesday, as the guard was on the floor 28 of the 40 minutes. Walker Kessler and K.D. Johnson played 25 minutes apiece while Devan Cambridge saw action for 24 minutes. Freshman Jabari Smith, thanks to a hard knock to his lower body, played 21 minutes. In all, eight Tigers played 15 minutes or more.

Pearl credited the Auburn student section for helping his players come out with a lot of energy to start.

"It was great playing in the arena; The Jungle was terrific, just like I remembered it from a couple years ago," the coach said.

The Tigers will need that energy again on Friday as they host a tough Louisiana-Monroe team on Friday. Pearl says that despite a blowout loss to LSU in their opener, the Warhawks still provide a challenge for his team.

"I think they're athletic, I think they're deep, I think they're really well-coached," he said. "I think they'll have a good year in the Sun Belt. So, athletic. That's what that conference is always known for. I think they'll play at a pretty good tempo as well."