Mickey Dean sees Auburn's upcoming trip to the NCAA Tournament, this one beginning Friday at Florida State, as a chance to prove itself to the softball world.

That may seem like an odd goal. After all, this team finished with 40 regular-season wins and won five of its eight series against Southeastern Conference opponents. Among league teams Auburn beat: Tennessee (No. 8 in the RPI), Kentucky (No. 13), Alabama (No. 16) and Arkansas (No. 17).

Yet there is talk of disrespect around Jane B. Moore Field these days after the Tigers failed to land a home NCAA regional.

"I think they’ve been overlooked," Dean said of his team. "Nobody wants to look at what they’re accomplishments are; they want to look at … the problems, the issues, so forth and so on. You have a lot of good things going on — and we tend to overlook that for some reason."

Casual observers, and there are many in the Auburn sphere, see a team that isn't as strong as its immediate predecessor. That gulf is most readily apparent in the overall win column (45 regular-season victories in 2017 versus 40 this season) and in the SEC standings, which show that Auburn was 17-7 last season and 11-12 this season.

Still, this skepticism isn't born of statistical trends per se. It's instead rooted in how this team performs on the field — its pitching is consistently excellent and its hitting is consistently sub-par. There are two major theories about why Auburn, a team that led the country in runs scored just a few years ago, now finds itself mired in pitching duels night after night.

1.) The Myers Clan didn't sign many impact hitters. When Auburn was at its best in 2016, a season that ended with a loss to Oklahoma in the championship series, its lineup was anchored by players signed by former coach Tina Deese. That group included second baseman Emily Carosone, third baseman Kasey Cooper, first baseman Jade Rhodes, left fielder Tiffany Howard. The only Auburn hitter to land on an all-conference team this season was shortstop Taylon Snow, who made the All-Freshman team.

2.) Unusual turnover at hitting coach exacerbated an already difficult situation. Keep in mind that Dean didn't take over at Auburn until September. He hired Gerry Glasco, formerly of Texas A&M, to serve as the Tigers' hitting coach. Glasco then left in November to become head coach at UL-Lafayette, forcing Dean to hire the program's third hitting coach in less than a calendar year. In that sense, current hitting coach Eddie Ketelhut's job may have been the most difficult in America; his first real practice with the Tigers came one month before the season began. Has Ketelhut done a good job? Players like him, but Auburn finished 12th (out of 13 teams) in runs scored against SEC opponents.

So we have a team that is five games behind its immediate predecessor and plays a brand of ball, at least right now, that is less exciting than what we saw from its immediate predecessors. With those two factors in mind, it's not surprising that Dean's first season at Auburn isn't exactly drawing rave reviews. He appears to be mystified by this fact — largely because he appreciates more than most the complexity associated with taking over in September for a maligned coaching staff.

Simply stabilizing the program, instituting stronger values and being competitive in the dog-eat-dog world of SEC softball probably should have been the realistic goal. Dean never said that, never will say that, but putting Clint and Corey Myers in the rearview is what needed to happen. And Dean accomplished that goal.

This season, of course, is not over. Kaylee Carlson and Makayla Martin are among the nation's very best pitching tandems. Auburn's defense has been strengthening of late. The regional in Tallahassee isn't particularly stacked. And there's always a chance that the Tigers can turn things around at the plate.

This weekend will define Auburn's 2018 season from a competitive standpoint. Until the sun goes down Sunday, Dean feels like his team deserves the benefit of the doubt.

He says the disrespect he feels doesn't bother him.

"It matters what (the players) feel," Dean said.

Do they feel disrespected?

"We're going to find out."