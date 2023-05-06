"I thought Tommy Vail was maybe challenged a little bit more, he did have some strikeouts and stuff, but I just thought he was fighting the whole time," Thompson said. "I just thought his competitive spirit just locked us in.”

Vail threw 86 pitches in four innings of work and allowed just one earned run.

LSU again loaded the bases in the fourth, but Vail escaped it by forcing a Crews ground out.

In the top of the third, LSU loaded the bases with no outs against Vail with Dylan Crews up, but Vail escaped the situation allowing just one run.

LSU got started in the second on an RBI single off of Auburn starter Tommy Vail that scored a man from second.

Auburn | With the clock eight minutes from midnight, Will Cannon faced a full count with two on and two out. Cannon got Tre Morgan to whiff at his final pitch to secure a massive resume-boosting 8-6 win for Auburn over No. 1 LSU from Plainsman Park.

The bottom of the fourth did not lack drama.

An LSU coach got ejected, Thompson and a few other LSU coaches argued with the umpires… and Auburn put up three runs in the frame to take a 3-2 lead. The runs came from a wild pitch and back-to-back bases-loaded walks.

Thompson credited an at-bat in that frame to turning around Auburn's hitting.

“I thought Bobby Peirce – he had an at-bat in the bottom of the fourth that turned the whole game for us offensively," Thompson said. "I thought our at-bats got better from that one at-bat right there. I thought that was huge and got us going right there.”

The half-inning lasted just under 30 minutes.

LSU immediately responded with a two-run fifth off of Konner Copeland to reclaim the lead. Copeland only lasted 0.2 innings before being replaced by John Armstrong.

In the sixth, Brody Wortham and Nate LaRue hit back-to-back RBI singles en route to a 4-run inning to give Auburn a lead that it never relinquished.

“Us as a baseball team, we’re never gonna give up," said Bryson Ware. "Coach (Gabe) Gross has been driving it in our minds, we’re never out of a game and we never have enough runs. Staying in it the whole game, any baseball game can turn around very quickly. We try and stay invested as much as we possibly can. Really proud of the way we fought tonight.”

Both Wortham and LaRue racked up two RBIs.

The teams traded solo home runs in the seventh with Ware hitting a bomb over the green monster for Auburn.

“Scouting report on him was he’s gonna throw a lot of breaking balls," Ware said. "First four pitches were fastballs so I knew he was going to make a mistake at some point and I tried to battle as much as I can. Thankfully, he hung one, it got just enough of the plate and I could just get enough barrel on it to get it out of here.”

Cannon came in for relief in the seventh inning and allowed two runs but secured a nine-out save, including a shutout ninth inning, to seal the deal for Auburn.

“The adrenaline was kicking," Cannon said. "Facing the No. 1 team in the country, I definitely wanted it. Coach Thompson, his belief in me is unreal… I had it.”

The rubber match between the two Tiger teams will be on Sunday at Plainsman Park. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT and the game will air on SEC Network +.



