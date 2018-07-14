Auburn now has 13 commitments in the 2019 class and six of them have come from prospects in Georgia.

"It actually wasn’t long ago — maybe a couple weeks that I had a feeling that Auburn was the right school for me," said Jones. "Everything kind of fell in place for me to choose Auburn after that.

"It feels like home and Auburn was close to the top of my list for a very long time. Then, I just kind of got a feeling that it was the place for me. I was torn between all three schools for a long time — for months, especially after all three official visits.

"The family feel played a huge part in why I chose Auburn. They also have a need at my position and I have the chance to compete, so that is another thing I like. It’s really the home school for me because it’s right down the road.

"The push they made recently helped a lot. I used to feel like they were too close to home, but now it’s more of a plus than a negative. My official there really shook everything up. When I really got around the program and experienced the family aspect. That was important.

"Coach Grimes (offensive line) is my guy. He reminds me of like a grandfather type and I feel like he genuinely cares about his players. I know how hard I’ll go for somebody that I feel that with.

"The coaches were really shocked and excited when I committed and the hugs they gave me were so genuine. I could really feel like that was the place for me. I’m happy to be blessed with the opportunity to get a great education, be around great people, play in front of great fans, get great coaching and play big time ball right down the road.

"I’m extremely happy with my decision."