Defensive end Brien Taylor made his first trip to Auburn over the weekend, but it might not be his last. The JUCO product who plays for Blinn College in Brenham, Texas, used his bye week as an opportunity to take an official visit to Auburn, where he took in the game day atmosphere surrounding the Ole Miss game. "It went great, real good," Taylor said. "I ain’t gonna lie, it was the best game I’ve been to. People say it gets way more crunk when they play Bama and those type of games, so I’m looking forward to seeing more."

Brien Taylor took an official visit to Auburn over the weekend. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Taylor, 6-foot-6 and 270 pounds, has 19 tackles, two tackles for loss and half a sack through six games this season for the Buccaneers. He plays primarily defensive end, which is where defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett and Auburn see him fitting in with the Tigers' defense. Auburn's defense was on the field a lot Saturday in a 28-21 loss to Ole Miss, as Taylor kept a close eye on how they performed. "I feel like they did good," Taylor said. "Few more plays could be made, but I feel like they did good, controlled what they could control." Several SEC schools are pushing for Taylor, with Auburn battling Tennessee, Florida, Georgia and Mississippi State. He's set to visit Georgia next week, followed by Tennessee and eventually Florida. An official visit to Mississippi State could happen in early December. However, Auburn is a place he'd like to get back to, maybe even for the Iron Bowl. "We’ll probably try to work something out, I like it over here though," Taylor said.