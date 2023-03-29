Auburn is now 26-9 this season and on a four-game win streak, its longest since the beginning of the month.

In a midweek road contest against Samford Wednesday, the Tigers used a couple of four-run innings to overpower the Bulldogs 10-0 in a run-rule victory. Lindsey Garcia matched a career-high five RBI and the Tigers hit two home runs in the win.

Auburn put a run on the board in the first inning without recording a hit, scoring on a Samford error. In the third inning, Lindsey Garcia led off with her seventh home run of the season to make it 2-0.

The Tigers poured it on in the fourth and fifth innings, scoring four runs in each. Aspyn Godwin hit a two-run home run in the fourth, her first long ball since Feb. 7, Garcia added a second RBI on a groundout and another Samford error later in the inning made it 6-0 Auburn.

Auburn loaded the bases off three walks in the fifth, before adding another run on a bases-loaded walk by Nelia Peralta. Garcia added her third, fourth and fifth RBI of the game the next at bat, with a bases-clearing double.

Maddie Penta had four innings of no-hit softball in the circle, before Annabelle Widra pitched a scoreless fifth and allowed one hit to close out the game.

The Tigers are back in action with a three-game series against Ole Miss. Game 1 will be Friday at 6 p.m. CT.