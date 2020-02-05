No. 11 Auburn won its fifth straight game after those two losses, beating Arkansas 79-76 in overtime on Tuesday night. It's only the program's fifth victory on the road against the Razorbacks all-time, and it makes Bruce Pearl the first coach in program history to have multiple victories at Arkansas in his Auburn career.

It's safe to say they're looking like that kind of squad now.

When Auburn fell off the undefeated map, leaving San Diego State behind as the only unbeaten team left in college basketball, it did so in gloriously detrimental fashion with back-to-back losses at Alabama and Florida where the Tigers didn't look like a team at all ready to compete for a third straight conference title.

“We just trusted what Coach [Pearl] had planned for us," senior guard Samir Doughty said of coming back from a double-digit, second-half deficit to win in overtime for the second straight week. "We trusted each other. We knew that we were capable of making a run. We just wanted to stay to together.

"That’s part of having a veteran group, just knowing that we can always come back from any type of deficit.”

The victory marks Auburn's (20-2, 7-2 SEC) second consecutive Quadrant-1 game added to its tournament resume after beating Kentucky at home over the weekend. Pearl's team has now won three road games in the conference, two of which they weren't favored in.

“Road wins are extremely hard to get in the SEC, extremely hard to get in any conference," Doughty said. "For us to pick up three out of the five is great."

Doughty for the second straight game scored an SEC career-high 23 points, and point guard J'Von McCormick dropped 12 of his 16 points late in the second half.

Auburn weathered 40 points from Arkansas guard and SEC leading scorer Mason Jones. Auburn also weathered yet another sold-out, rabid environment bent on helping its home team get a marquee win.

Yet another tangible sign of the Tigers' trajectory as a program: Auburn would be a marquee win. Auburn is a marquee matchup every time the Tigers step on an opposing court. It's now to be expected.

“Every single place we play is packed out," Doughty said. "It’s a blue day, white out or something going on. That just goes to show the program that we’re becoming. We’re getting the level of respect that we should be getting, especially being the visiting team and it’s packed out each and every night and the crowd is going crazy.

"That’s good. Those are the environments that we like to play in.”

But the second half of "moving week," as Pearl called it earlier this week, will be in the friendly confines of Auburn Arena.

"We're either going to put ourselves in a position to compete for the conference championship this week or we're not," Pearl said.

The Tigers are set to host conference leader LSU, which has won 10 straight games dating back to the nonconference portion of the season, this Saturday before playing rival Alabama next Wednesday.

It's a chance for Auburn to take another step toward securing a spot in the top rung of the SEC.

A victory over LSU would be massive, not just because the Bayou Bengals are unbeaten in SEC play, but also because Auburn only plays them once this season. A tiebreaker in that sense could be pivotal in the final weeks of the conference slate if Auburn continues its winning ways (unless both teams are tied for first place, in which case they would be named co-champions).

Past the LSU game and not including a matchup at Rupp Arena against Kentucky that would be a tall order to pull off, Auburn's remaining SEC opponents have a combined conference record of 24-37.

As long as the Tigers generally hold steady from here on out, a top-4 seed in the SEC Tournament is nearly guaranteed, and a second regular-season SEC title in three seasons will be well within reach.