AuburnSports - Auburn solidifying starting offensive line

“Well, I think what you’ve got to do is really just start with this past week,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said. “It was the first week that we had the same five that actually practiced together on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. I thought that group had their best week, like I said, rushing for 200 yards. I thought they did a solid job protecting, too.”

Against South Carolina, Auburn returned to the same starting lineup as the Kentucky game with Alec Jackson at left tackle, Tashawn Manning at left guard, Nick Brahms at center, Brandon Council at right guard and Brodarious Hamm at right tackle.

Heading into the fifth game of the season, Auburn is finally settling on five offensive line starters.

Early in the season, Auburn has been rotating Austin Troxell and Keiondre Jones into the lineup mid-game, but as of now, those two seem to be depth.

Troxell, who’s dealt with injuries in the past and was banged up prior to the Arkansas game, will serve as a backup at both tackle positions going forward.

“Oh yeah, Austin—he’s a veteran guy. He can play both tackles,” Malzahn said. “He played guard before in big games. He’s a guy you can move around, but specifically at tackle. As I said, he battled a couple injuries so far, but he’s back.”

Earlier in the season, Brahms stressed the importance of solidifying a starting five to make the communication for the group easier.

“It probably is a little easier just to settle with five guys with our communication,” Brahms said. “Just kinda knowing what that guy is going to do in a certain situation. Once we get that and we can start rolling with five guys, I feel like that’ll help a lot.”

Now, it seems like the Tigers may have decided that group.

On Tuesday, Malzahn said they’re continuing to roll with that same starting five in practice.

“I've said it before. I think it's just the fact that all five work here. It's so important up front,” Malzahn said. “There's nothing like actual game time, the heat of the battle. You can't simulate that in practice. It's making adjustments as you go, communicating, understanding, working together on double teams, working together on twists when you pass it off. And just that communication. That's encouraging as far as moving forward.”



